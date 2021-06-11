Dave Engstrom, whose accomplishments included launching the local Headwaters Music Festival, was remembered Thursday, June 10 with a Celebration of Life in Chahinkapa Park.
A free, public event, the celebration began at 5 p.m. and was expected to last as long as possible. Guests included the Engstrom family, countless musicians from the Southern Red River Valley and locals from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“I have had a good life, but being ‘one of those musicians’ is near the top of my accomplishments,” Dave Engstrom wrote in June 2020. “There is something very rewarding about being part of a performance with people you love and respect. Even better is being accepted as part of the group. It’s a fellowship.”
Dave Engstrom, who died in December 2020, was honored with a bench outside the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The bench remembers him as an “M.D., C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Picker)” and referring to a private joke, a “H.H.M.” It includes an engraved guitar and a special message.
“The Heart’s Music Plays the Songs of Life,” the bench states.
Engstrom’s brother, Bob, is one of the organizers of the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp. The festival will be held from Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1.
“In addition to two days worth of free public entertainment, the 2021 Headwaters event will allow musicians ages 9 and older the chance to play alongside their peers and perform in groups on the main stage,” Daily News previously reported.
Many of last year’s performers are returning for the 2021 festival. They include Whiskey Creek, October Road, Passion, Souled Out, The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, The Jim Wilson Band, On the Mend, Kroshus & Krew, JDCEE and Steve Worner. Several artists and bands were among the performers at Dave Engstrom’s Celebration of Life.
“Greg is using Dave’s guitar tonight,” Ed Moore said.
Moore, a member of On the Mend, and Greg Goerdt, Kroshus & Krew, teamed up for a duet of “You’ve Got a Friend.” Dave Engstrom was a fan of James Taylor’s, Moore and Goerdt said, and the song allowed them to talk a little about friendship and a song’s meanings. Moore demonstrated how “Friend”’s ending can be played sadly or happily.
Perry Engstrom, Dave’s brother, was among those who spoke during the Celebration of Life. His emotional message included thanking Dave’s many friends.
“Dave loved this town and these people, his music and these musicians. It meant everything to his life. It changed everything in his life for the better. But most of all, he loved Myrna Ball,” Perry said.
Ball, Dave’s widow, was also thanked and applauded by the crowd.
“I want to thank Myrna for all she brought to my brother’s life,” Perry said. “His life crumbled into shape when he met her. It got better and better and better. She was there with him right to the end. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Myrna. Thank you for all you’ve done for Dave and for our family.”
The Headwaters festival will include performances at Breckenridge’s Welles Park and Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park and Heritage Square on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
“There will be performances from noon to 11 p.m. and a Friday evening street dance on Fourth Street North and Dakota Avenue,” Bob Engstrom wrote.
Look to Daily News for an upcoming full schedule of Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival performances. Clips of performers and updates are available on the festival’s Facebook page.
“I hope that it takes off this year and we can have it next year and beyond,” Dave Engstrom said in 2020. “Anything that brings people to town is a good thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.