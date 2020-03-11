Census Week coming to Richland County

The Complete Count Committee of Richland County, North Dakota, is reminding residents, “You Count in 2020.”
Committee members are doing so by promoting a countywide Census Week. Between Monday, March 23-Friday, March 27, residents are encouraged to learn and participate.
“Each resident missed in the census means a lost $1,900 to local government,” according to a flyer from the committee. “That’s $19,000 per person over the next 10 years.”
Richland County residents are asked to consider the impact of 100 of their friends and neighbors who don’t fill out the census. It’s an even bigger impact if 500 residents weren’t counted.
“That’s millions of dollars our county would not get for schools, health care facilities, roads, transportation, recreation centers, social services and more,” the flyer continued.
Participating in the census has been made easier for 2020. It’s strictly confidential.
The census, Daily News previously reported, is a count of all people living in the United States. It’s conducted every 10 years by the federal government and is required by the U.S. Constitution.
“It is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, how federal and state legislative districts are redrawn and the appropriation of federally funded programs,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said in February.
An average of approximately 75 percent of Twin Towns Area residents participate in the census, Daily News reported in December 2019.
Local organizers are eager to bridge the gap, citing assistance programs whose funding are deterred by census responses. The programs include Medicaid, the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“Census responses determine congressional representation in the states and inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities each year for critical public services and infrastructure,” the U.S. Census Bureau previously stated. “(This includes) health clinic, schools, roads and emergency services.”
Everyone is encouraged to fill out a census response.
“Census postcards are sent to all households in the United States to collect information about each person living in the household,” DeVries said.
Additionally, the Census Bureau is conducting special counts for populations living in group quarters or who are unsheltered, including the homeless, university students, prisoners and people living in institutional settings.
Residents are invited to respond beginning this month. The reference date for the census is April 1, 2020.
Daily News, as a public service, will once again summarize the types of questions expected to be asked on the census:
• How many people live in your home? (The Census Bureau is asking for names so it can determine if a person’s information is submitted more than once, like if two members of the same household submit forms.)
• Who are you? (The census asks for a person’s sex, age, date of birth and race, creating statistics from the provided information.)
• Do you own your home? (A participant may be asked if they own with a mortgage or loan, own without a mortgage or loan, rent or occupy without payment or rent.)
• What is your phone number? (In this case, only one number per household needs to be submitted. Calls would only ever occur if an answer needed to be clarified.)
The Census Bureau has stated it will not send emails soliciting responses. It will also not ask for a social security number, money, bank account or credit card numbers or a household’s income.
For more information, visit www.commerce.nd.gov/census/.
