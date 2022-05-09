A recent tour of four regional activities and wellness centers resulted in informed observers and renewed determination for supporters of the Wahpeton Recreation Center and Infinity Center projects.
The itinerary for April 22 included travels throughout southeast North Dakota. Visitors observed and learned about Family Wellness, Fargo, Rustad Recreation Center, West Fargo, Gaukler Family Wellness Center, Valley City, and Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown. While the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center would be located in the city, the Infinity Center is intended for Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Beth Meyer and Scott Wermerskirchen, Breckenridge City Council, were among the more than a dozen guests who participated in the visits. The visitors did not include any of Wahpeton’s elected or city officials.
“We believe it is really important for the group to see these other facilities to give each of us an idea of what a facility could look like,” event organizer Rich Slagle, PACE Fundraising, said prior to the visits. “We want to hear from the respective leaders on their efforts to secure the projects, their operational successes and challenges, their wish lists and lastly, what kind of impact those facilities have had in their communities. It’s all in the spirit of fact-finding.”
Valley City Mayor Brandy Johnson and Dick Gulmon, former chairman of the city’s parks and recreation board, encouraged tour participants to persevere when it came to the Wahpeton Recreation Center and Infinity Center projects.
“We’ve had those questions at public meetings,” Gulmon said. “‘What about existing fitness centers? Are you concerned about that?’ Does that make you not move forward, make things better for your community and make opportunities for your community? No, I don’t think it does. Was it a factor to consider? Yes.”
Director Tyler Jacobson also encouraged tour participants to remember that attitudes can change.
“I wish you guys had been here about two hours ago, you wouldn’t have been able to stand in the lobby,” Jacobson said. “We have a senior aqua class. They do that for an hour and they come and sit down for an hour and have coffee and conversation.”
Many of those people, Jacobson said, said they initially did not want to see the Gaukler Family Wellness Center in their community.
“Now that they know what it is, they like it. After you get it open and people see what it is, they really enjoy it,” Jacobson said.
Recreation and wellness centers vary, but there was one constant throughout the April 22 tour. Visitors were urged to not forget the importance of storage space. There is no such thing as enough space, according to facilities managers.
Daily News will continue to follow the Wahpeton Recreation Center and Infinity Center stories, including responses to the fact-finding trip from current and prospective city leaders.
