Chad Perdue running for Wahpeton’s 1st Ward

Wahpeton now has two official candidates for June’s city council elections.
Chad Perdue is running to represent Wahpeton’s 1st Ward. First-time candidate Perdue joins Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, who is running for re-election, as individuals who are now guaranteed to be included on the local ballot. Wahpeton’s election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the day of the North Dakota primary.
“I moved here in 1996 to go to college and I’ve just kind of stayed,” Perdue said.
Wahpeton needs to continue having representation from the 1st Ward, Perdue said. After nearly 13 years in his neighborhood, he decided to run for office. The 1st Ward includes downtown Wahpeton and everything south of Dakota Avenue.
“I have (gathered) several signatures, but found out that I wasn’t required to (submit a petition), so I just went to City Hall and filled out the paperwork,” Perdue said.
Wahpeton’s 1st Ward is currently represented by Councilwoman Abby Carlson, who is not running for re-election. Carlson said her work opportunities will eventually result in her living outside the city limits.
“I don’t think it would be fair for the citizens of Wahpeton if I were to be re-elected and then move out of town,” Carlson said.
The 1st Ward and mayoral races are two of several on Wahpeton’s city election ballot. Voters will also elect candidates for 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn), council members at large, two total (currently held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland) and Wahpeton Park Board commissioners at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson).
“I’d like to see what can be done about some streets. The south side is a little tough in some areas and I’d like to follow up with that,” Perdue said. “This is all new to me, so I’m going to learn as I go.”
A father of three, Perdue said he is interested in learning more about development of Wahpeton’s south side and if there is a vision for that area of town. His public service includes working for the Wahpeton Public Works department in the early 2000s and 14 years with the Wahpeton Fire Department. In the fall of 2021, Perdue opened his own Nodak Insurance Company agency. Six months in and “Here I am,” he said.
“Family is important to me and I think everybody’s family is important. If I can be instrumental in making decisions that affect families, as well as the community itself and the city on a financial level, I am very interested in doing so. I want to do my best job, not just with the city’s finances and infrastructure, but for the community as a whole,” Perdue said.
Interested individuals have until 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 to file as a candidate in Wahpeton’s June 14, 2022 elections. Information on how to complete the necessary paperwork is available at wahpeton.com/cityelection.
“You always hear rumblings when people drink coffee about not liking this, or not liking that,” Perdue said. “I say you should stand up and let your voice be heard. Get some followers behind you, listen to their voices and take the leap. Go for it. If you want to make a change, be the change.”
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
Look to Daily News for new local, state and national election news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.