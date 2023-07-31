Chahinkapa Zoo awaits reunion of Tal, NYK

Jaden Wendt and Mason Hill, both Fargo, met and learned from Kathy Diekman during their first visit to Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. Despite the Saturday, July 29 heat, the day was fun-filled and included excitement for an upcoming concert.

Avery Mellgren, 8, came to Wahpeton for one reason Saturday, July 29. She wanted to see Chahinkapa Zoo.

Mellgren, mom Kaela and aunt Melissa are part of a continuing trend, people who come from the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex to check out the Twin Towns Area. Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman is thrilled that so many of the new and returning visitors come for animals like Talukan the orangutan, Niko the spider monkey, Feliz and Zaida the Bengal tigers and so many more.

The New York Kammermusiker will give a 1 p.m. concert Saturday, Aug. 5 with their favorite fan and jam session collaborator, Tal. This year marks the Kammermusiker’s 16th visit to North Dakota and their sixth visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Tal is seen in 2022 with Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul.
Bill Dablow continued his 'Zoo Sessions' Saturday, July 29, taking a break from painting the grizzly bears by chatting with Avery Mellgren, 8, and mom Kaela, both from Fargo.


