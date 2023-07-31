Chahinkapa Zoo awaits reunion of Tal, NYK

Jaden Wendt and Mason Hill, both Fargo, met and learned from Kathy Diekman during their first visit to Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. Despite the Saturday, July 29 heat, the day was fun-filled and included excitement for an upcoming concert.
The New York Kammermusiker will give a 1 p.m. concert Saturday, Aug. 5 with their favorite fan and jam session collaborator, Tal. This year marks the Kammermusiker’s 16th visit to North Dakota and their sixth visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. Tal is seen in 2022 with Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul.
Avery Mellgren, 8, came to Wahpeton for one reason Saturday, July 29. She wanted to see Chahinkapa Zoo.
Mellgren, mom Kaela and aunt Melissa are part of a continuing trend, people who come from the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex to check out the Twin Towns Area. Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman is thrilled that so many of the new and returning visitors come for animals like Talukan the orangutan, Niko the spider monkey, Feliz and Zaida the Bengal tigers and so many more.
“We had always heard about the zoo, but had never come before,” said Jaden Wendt, Fargo.
Wendt and her boyfriend, Mason Hill, also Fargo, met and learned from Diekman during their visit. Diekman was near Chahinkapa Zoo’s grizzly bears as she watched longtime best friend Bill Dablow continue his “Zoo Sessions” art engagement.
Dablow’s oil paintings of Chahinkapa Zoo’s tigers, grizzly bears, rhinoceroses and Tal will be created during Zoo Sessions. The engagement began in mid-July and is expected to last periodically through September.
“The Cherokee word for bear is ‘yona’ and the Cree word is ‘Maskwa.’ I’m not sure what I’m going to call this (painting) yet, but I have some options,” Dablow said on his first day of painting.
Diekman is excited about not only Zoo Sessions, but the return of some of Chahinkapa Zoo’s favorite guests. The world-famous New York Kammermusiker will give a 1 p.m. concert Saturday, Aug. 5 with their favorite fan and jam session collaborator, Tal. This year marks the Kammermusiker’s 16th visit to North Dakota and their sixth visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. The concert is free with admission to Chahinkapa Zoo.
“We’re hoping that Tal performs, of course, but even if he doesn’t, he’ll enjoy the attention and the music,” Diekman said. “With Tal, we do know what he enjoys. He’s so much like us. We can see his behavior and have seen that he does enjoy classical music.”
The Kammermusiker’s upcoming visit to Wahpeton commemorates 16 years of the Winds of Change concerts. The group was founded by director Ilonna Pederson, North Dakota and New York, in 1969.
“The New York Kammermusiker is a unique chamber ensemble that travels the world presenting a wide range of double reed music, from the Renaissance era through contemporary periods,” the Kammermusiker stated previously. “This group is known for their experimental and improvisatory performances — often performing music written for their own unique sound — and for the excellence of their performances, regardless of what particular music is on the program.”
The bond between Chahinkapa Zoo and the New York Kammermusiker began with a gift, Daily News previously reported.
“Learning of Tal’s fondness for classical music, the group sent its CDs,” Daily News reported in 2019. “It wasn’t long before the annual concerts began.”
Last year’s concert included selections from “Water Music” by Handel, a sailor’s shanty and the traditional Irish song, “The Wearing of the Green.”
“Appreciative of the music, Tal clapped after each song,” Daily News reported.
Following their Chahinkapa Zoo performance, the New York Kammermusiker will give a 2:30 p.m. concert Saturday, Aug. 6 at Siena Court in Wahpeton.
“We’re just happy that they’re coming back,” Diekman said. “They’re thrilled and we’re thrilled.”
Tal is also likely to be thrilled.
“We do put the band’s chairs and music stands out early, so he can acclimate. He’s so smart, and he will remember that they’re coming. When we put the chairs and stands out, we know he knows that they’re coming. Every time I watch his excitement, it’s like it’s the first time,” Diekman said.
Daily News will cover the upcoming Tal the orangutan and New York Kammermusiker concert. Also, want to learn more about Bill Dablow’s artistry? Check out the upcoming fall issue of Southern Valley Living!