Huxlee Olson, 5, and his sister, Austyn, 4, enjoyed the chance to color Christmas scenes. They came with parents Scott and Molly, Breckenridge, Minn. ‘We love the zoo. We come here every summer, multiple times,’ Molly Olson said.
Arianna Appell and Addi Barth showed their support for the Giving Tree for Chahinkapa Zoo animals, invented this year by Appell. Each animal ornament included a list of items the animal could use for enrichment. For more information, call 701-642-8709, email administration@chahinkapazoo.org or visit the zoo’s Facebook page.
Natalie Jezusko, 2 1/2, Hankinson, N.D., rode the carousel with dad Scott while mom Alyson watched. ‘She loves riding the carousel and has been begging since the summer to come back,’ Alyson Jezusko said.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s 28th annual Save the Earth Tree made its debut Tuesday, Dec. 6. Decorating the tree was one activity in an evening that included Christmas crafts and coloring, conservation fun, rides on the recently-renamed Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel and a visit from Santa Claus.
Since 1995, the Chahinkapa Zoo Save the Earth Tree has been a part of the Twin Towns Area’s Christmas season. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman shared how much the tree meant to its inventor, her mother, Shirley Hunkins.
“When I grew up, we always had real birds nests, loose moss and anything from nature in our Christmas trees,” Diekman said. “When mom became a zoo educator, she knew the Earth was always going to be our focus. All of the educators since then have kept that focus.”
Youth-created ornaments and decorations continue to be a Save the Earth Tree tradition. Diekman is proud that the zoo event can provide old-fashioned warmth with modern joy.
“I hope that everybody’s taking the time to sit around their kitchen table for coloring and making snowflakes and other art, but if not, this is their night,” Diekman said.