Chahinkapa Zoo’s 28th annual Save the Earth Tree made its debut Tuesday, Dec. 6. Decorating the tree was one activity in an evening that included Christmas crafts and coloring, conservation fun, rides on the recently-renamed Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel and a visit from Santa Claus.

Since 1995, the Chahinkapa Zoo Save the Earth Tree has been a part of the Twin Towns Area’s Christmas season. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman shared how much the tree meant to its inventor, her mother, Shirley Hunkins.



Tags