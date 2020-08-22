Earlier this year, Chahinkapa Zoo opened for the season with the slogan and attitude, “We’re ready when you are.”
People have talked about the new normal, or still living in a time of uncertainty, but Zoo Director Kathy Diekman and the Chahinkapa staff have found continuity.
“One thing’s to be certain: kids are good,” Diekman told members of the summer Zookeepers Club at their end of the year party, held Wednesday, Aug. 19. “We look forward to some traditions staying the same and the real positive things that are out there. You showed me that all summer long.”
What concerned Diekman about the COVID-19 pandemic was how people would deal with changes in their routines. It wasn’t so much a matter of complacency, where they’d let their guards down, but still, there was a feeling of what happens when the things we get used to aren’t necessarily there.
“People have self-adjusted. They’re making those calls themselves. ‘Are we going to go to the zoo? Are we going to go to the park?’ Maybe we’ll go at a different time. That’s why we came up with our slogan, ‘We’re ready when you are,’” Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo has had a great summer, Diekman said, with its overall guests and its young visitors.
“You listen to the news, you read the latest and then you see them, just having a great time,” Diekman said. “We went to the pond. We went frogging. It was old-fashioned fun. We’d watch the kids and they were spread out. For a few minutes, I forgot we were in a pandemic.”
It’s the visitors who made Chahinkapa’s summer so successful, Diekman said. The zoo followed guidance given by the Wahpeton Park Board, city government and the state of North Dakota.
“But the rest is up to the public and they carried it, man,” Diekman said. “Mostly, people are respectful. I have to give a hurray to our visitors and to people overall. They’ve done well with these changes.”
One of Diekman’s favorite experiences in getting to meet first-time visitors.
“They come and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to come back.’ It’s just fun to hear,” she said.
The week of Sunday, Aug. 23 is the last to visit Chahinkapa Zoo during its full summer hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. After Labor Day, the zoo will close each day at 4 p.m. Fall activities will include the next installment of youth education and the Zoo Friend Picnic, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21.
“It’s our annual membership picnic,” Diekman said. “We’ll be having a sack lunch kind of thing.”
Chahinkapa Zoo’s seasonal hours will conclude Sunday, Oct. 25.
“We’ll be closed that whole week to prepare for ZooBoo,” Diekman said.
An annual Halloween event for families, ZooBoo will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. While there was some questioning about holding a gathering of ZooBoo’s size, Diekman said it came after discussion about how to do so responsibly.
“We’re starting a half-hour earlier this year,” Diekman said. “We’ll be spacing things out and we’ll have the lines be different. We’re going to keep the families and groups together while spacing them out from the full group. We know it’s a choice to attend, but we did want to keep a tradition and offer this.”
Following ZooBoo, Chahinkapa Zoo will have special, to be announced, fall and winter hours. In the post-ZooBoo season, Chahinkapa is always open by appointment for special groups.
This fall, Chahinkapa has the annual Day of Caring to look forward to. Diekman is once again hopeful for a team of volunteers.
“They’re so good to us. We count on them. We’re never without a project,” she said.
In other news, the zoo has filled out its paperwork to be part of Giving Hearts Day in the future. And, of course, Wild Game Shows will be back.
“We’re planning for Friday, Nov. 20,” Diekman said. “All our plans are still moving forward right now. We’ll be adhering to all the regulations for capacity and holding an event at the Wahpeton Community Center. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club is holding their event in October. We learn from each other. We’re in everything together.”
Zoo guests have included locals and people from bigger metro areas.
“There’s a perception that while we’re a smaller, rural area, Wahpeton-Breckenridge is a good place to visit. We’re appealing,” Diekman said.
Looking back on the summer, Diekman remembers immediate successes, like when the Prometheus Motorcycle Club made their annual donation, and things that became a success over time. The zoo introduced an outdoor gift shop, which allowed visitors access to spread out while shopping or asking sales associates for help.
“We’re going to keep that beyond the pandemic — and there is a beyond the pandemic,” Diekman said. “We’ve been able to find new ways to do things that went well. We’re going to keep doing them. We also look forward that people are going to keep doing well for others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.