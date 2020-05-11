Despite cold temperatures, Chahinkapa Zoo opened for its 2020 summer season at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
Opening day guests included the Marty family of Barrett, Minnesota. Leo and Danielle Marty brought their children, Leo, 3, and Rylee, 2.
“It’s a Mother’s Day tradition to go to a zoo on the weekend,” Leo Marty, Sr. said. “Minnesota’s shut down, so here we are.”
The Martys were among the visitors checking out Chahinkapa’s newest arrivals, a pair of five-month-old female cheetahs. The cheetahs, half-sisters, are not yet named.
“We are having a contest to name them,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “They can go from zero to 60 (miles per hour) in only three seconds.”
Numerous members of the Chahinkapa family, from cheetahs to bears, showed their delight at seeing visitors.
“The kids loved the bears,” Leo Marty, Sr. said.
“They must be excited to see people,” Danielle Marty said. “They were right up at the windows. (I loved) seeing the bears and the smiles on the kids’ faces.”
Zoo visitors will notice special, animal-themed, youth-friendly protocols when they visit, Daily News previously reported.
“For fun and safety, your group/family will become your own personal ‘flock’ of birds. As you migrate through the zoo, you will be directed only in the spirit of social distancing for visitor and animal safety,” Diekman said.
Visitors are free to “fly” on any pathway marked as a “fly zone.” They are asked to not venture into “no fly zones.”
“Most walkways are open and all animals are on exhibit,” Diekman said. “For animal training demonstrations or keeper talks, you may land on marked ‘nesting sites.’ We’re asking, please one flock per nesting site. If they are full, you should continue your migration route and hopefully catch the next presentation.”
Chahinakpa Zoo has increased its number of hand sanitizing stations. Restrooms are open and will be sanitized every three hours.
Mallory Monson, 5, and her mother, Michelle, enjoyed their visit. Mallory’s favorite experience was getting to pet a donkey.
“We’re excited that they were opening up,” Michelle Monson said.
Amanda Schuler, who came with her family, agreed.
“We’ve been waiting since the first nice day to come to the zoo,” she said.
Abbi Barnick is a zookeeper intern from Cando, North Dakota. Saturday’s opening was her first chance to observe and help Chahinkapa’s guests.
“This is my first day around people. I’ve been loving it,” she said.
Barnick was preparing Chahinkapa’s petting zoo. While going inside the petting building is not yet permitted, guests are allowed to walk around it.
“On nice days, the animals will be out, so you can get the experience,” Barnick said.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s unofficial motto for the summer of 2020 is, “We’re ready when you are.”
“We’re sharing this with everybody,” Diekman said. “When they feel they need to safely venture out, we’re here for you.”
Diekman was impressed by how courteous and respectful opening day visitors were. They understood social distancing guidelines and responsibly followed them.
“If these groups are any indication of how the summer’s going to go, we’re in for a real treat. It’s going to be a good time. People are going to come when it’s nice. We’re missing people,” Diekman said.
Zoos create windows into wildlife for their guests, Diekman said.
“We’re able to say, ‘look at this.’ This is here for everybody. God bless them,” she said.
