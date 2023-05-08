Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

The chance of rain Saturday, May 6 did not keep 177 Chahinkapa Zoo guests away. Opening day fun included seeing Gideon the white rhino. From left, Teagan Overmoe, 6 months, her mom Holly, sister Adlee, 2, dad Anthony, cousin Paisley Wallace, 2, and aunt Megan Wallace, all of Breckenridge, Minn., plus Gideon.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

One-hundred-seventy-seven Twin Towns Area residents and visitors did not let the threat of rain on Saturday, May 6 keep them from Chahinkapa Zoo.

Director Kathy Diekman continues to be proud of and impressed by the amount of support shown for the 90-year-old Chahinkapa Zoo. Diekman and the Chahinkapa Zoo staff were active Saturday, greeting and answering questions from arrivals.

Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and Flanigan's granddaughter, Cooper Graff, 3.
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

Marty Lohman, Fargo, and granddaughter Kinsley, 3, the very first guests of the 2023 season.
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

Gideon the rhino, Dawn Nyquist of Wahpeton and her grandson, Hawkins, 2 1/2.
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

Briggs Sandbakken, 3, and mom Stephanie, Breckenridge, Minn. 'We're zoo members,' she said. 'Briggs loves all of the animals.'
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

McKinley Graff, 9 months, watches as grandma Michele Flanigan chats with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht.
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season
Buy Now

Alec Johnson, Fargo, shows son Dawson, 1, around Chahinkapa Zoo.