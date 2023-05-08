Chahinkapa Zoo opens for 2023 season

The chance of rain Saturday, May 6 did not keep 177 Chahinkapa Zoo guests away. Opening day fun included seeing Gideon the white rhino. From left, Teagan Overmoe, 6 months, her mom Holly, sister Adlee, 2, dad Anthony, cousin Paisley Wallace, 2, and aunt Megan Wallace, all of Breckenridge, Minn., plus Gideon.
One-hundred-seventy-seven Twin Towns Area residents and visitors did not let the threat of rain on Saturday, May 6 keep them from Chahinkapa Zoo.
Director Kathy Diekman continues to be proud of and impressed by the amount of support shown for the 90-year-old Chahinkapa Zoo. Diekman and the Chahinkapa Zoo staff were active Saturday, greeting and answering questions from arrivals.
“We come out to the zoo every year,” said Marty Lohman, Fargo, who tied for first guest honors with granddaughter Kinsley, 3. “We love it.”
People who also loved their opening day experience included Liam Riewer, 7, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, who checked out the tigers, and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht.
“It’s exciting for the city of Wahpeton and exciting for all people,” Lambrecht said. “The weather has been cooperative this week — it is cooler today — and we’ve got a lot going on in the city. People are coming down to the zoo for their first visit. They want to see the new exhibits, the new animals who have been born.”
The best part of her job, Diekman said, is when she and zookeepers get to connect someone with an animal and with nature itself.
“When their eyes light up, so does their heart. My hopes are that the returning people, the veterans who come year after year, keep coming back. I also want to see some first-timers. I hope everyone will bring someone new to the zoo, to show them what we have here in Wahpeton,” Diekman said.
The most significant change for 2023, Diekman said, is that Chahinkapa Zoo guests can expect to see educators more often on the pathways.
“We’re having our classes, of course. They’re filling up and we’ve actually had to add more. But we want to make sure we’re giving the same experience to our general public. They can expect to see artifacts, new signage and more. The signs include works from NDSCS that we’re proud to have, as well as fun signs that kids will love,” Diekman said.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, president of North Dakota State College of Science, was one of a party of four. Flanigan attended with wife Michele and grandchildren Cooper Graff, 3, and McKinley Graff, 9 months. No matter the age, visitors enjoyed activities like feeding Grandpa’s Petting Zoo animals or meeting the white rhinos, Gunner and Gideon.
“It’s going to be a great season,” Diekman said. “I’m excited and so is everyone on our team. I’ve always bragged about them. Tom (Schmaltz, zoo curator) and I got home late last night and he said, ‘Boy, is this team ever eager for this season.’ It makes our jobs so much more fun. We’re all working hard and there’s good things ahead.”