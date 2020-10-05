Chahinkapa Zoo ready to ‘Tickle Your Ribs’

“Tickle Your Ribs,” a fundraiser for Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, is a new twist on the annual “Wild Game Shows.” Here’s what you need to know:
When?
Friday, Nov. 20.
What’s being sold?
Heat and eat meals with smoked ribs, house BBQ sauce, cheesy hash browns and homemade slaw.
What else is being sold?
Raffle tickets, with the winners being announced at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 on Facebook.
What’s being raffled?
Fabulous prizes. Items will be revealed soon.
How much are the raffle tickets?
$20 apiece.
How much is the food?
A dinner for two is $28 when preordered. A family meal, for 4-6 people, is $48 when preordered.
Are the rib dinners included in the price of a raffle ticket?
No, rib dinners cost separately. They will be sold separately through Chahinkapa Zoo.
What else do I get, besides my meal and my ticket?
Each meal purchase comes with a family trivia set. “For the first time, you can play with your family,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
How interactive can I make my evening?
“It’s as interactive as people want it to be,” Diekman said. “We’re still going to be dressed up in style and taking pictures. We know we can still have a fun and interactive event.”
When can I start purchasing my raffle tickets and pre-order my rib dinner?
Call 701-642-8709, visit 1004 RJ Hughes Drive in Wahpeton or visit chahinkapazoo.org or the zoo’s Facebook page to find out exactly when tickets and orders are available.
Are there challenges involved with an event like “Tickle Your Ribs”?
“Yes, but we also believe in innovation and finding the best in each day,” Diekman said. “We hope everyone will have a fun time. We are still looking for ticket sellers.”
