Chahinkapa Zoo reopens for 2021 season

Tal the orangutan is adamant about being where the action is, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Due to low temperatures and higher windchill Saturday, April 24, Tal could not immediately be out to see visitors when Chahinkapa Zoo opened for the 2021 season. Entertainment included performances from North Dakota State College of Science’s Concert Band and Wildcat Singers.
“I think it was the woodwind instruments that really got Tal excited,” Diekman said. “Perhaps he recalls his musician friends from the New York Kammermusiker.”
While last weekend’s weather didn’t correspond with the calendar, first-day guests were in a springtime mood. A total of 533 zoo visitors showed up Saturday, checking out the animals and enjoying the special animal-themed music from NDSCS’ young talent.
“The musicians were definitely an added attraction. It felt like a celebration with them on site,” Diekman said.
Diekman was happily surprised when a performance of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” included the Wildcat Singers chanting “Chahinkapa Zoo.” Saturday’s performances were also notable for being NDSCS’ only in-person concert for spring 2021.
“For such a cold day, we sure saw a lot of support,” Diekman said. “We also had a lot of memberships purchased. Visitors seemed to just want to not miss opening day.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is currently open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 7. On Saturday, May 8, summer hours begin. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through the 2021 season.
Several community-wide events are on their way for the summer of 2021. They include:
• “Downtown Alive,” scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 15
• Music in the Park, returning to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in summer beginning with Kroshus & Krew on Wednesday, June 2
• Blue Goose Days, with events including the 15th Annual Kinship Amazing Race, scheduled for the weekend of Friday, June 4
• the Relay for Life Community Event, planned for Wednesday, June 9 or thereabouts; the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser will allow teams to safely walk while still respecting best practices against COVID-19
• the Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest, to be held Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18
• the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival, to be held Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30
Look to Daily News for more information on summertime events, including times, dates and attractions.
Diekman, while joking about the cooler than springtime weather, said she was still able to visit with many people on opening day.
“I believe this crowd is an indication of a great 2021 season,” she said.
