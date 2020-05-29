Chahinkapa Zoo’s Corso the bison headed to new home

Corso the famous Chahinkapa Zoo bison is headed to a new home! Born and orphaned at Siouxland Bison in Grand Forks, North Dakota, whose owners called on the Wahpeton zoo to adopt this little guy to try and save him. The hand bottling made him a good candidate to educate the public about North American Bison.
Shortly thereafter, he gained fame as the unofficial mascot for NDSU. Named after ESPN’s own Coach Lee Corso, the zoo team traveled with their majestic bull to football games in Fargo as well as a National Championship game in Frisco, Texas.
Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said, “This is a bittersweet time for us here at Chahinkapa Zoo. We know Ernie Fischer very well and are certain Corso will be in excellent care on the ranch.”
Corso is going to Fischer’s Bar 33 Bison in Selfridge, North Dakota.
Kathy reflected on Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz’s days with the popular bison.
“I am know he will miss his buddy. Tom and Corso remained close through the years and he still is able to work in with him,” she said.
Chahinkapa Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“This weekend is your chance to come say goodbye to our beloved Corso, the bison,” Diekman added.
