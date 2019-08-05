Chahinkapa Zoo’s white tiger dies

The Chahinkapa Zoo shared some sad news Monday. Neena, their beloved white Bengal tiger, passed away Saturday, August 3.
“She lived a long happy life at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “Neena lived to be 17 years old. Tigers typically live 10 years in the wild.”
Neena was diagnosed with pancreatitis recently and received excellent veterinary care to keep her comfortable, Diekman shared.
“The zoo staff remembers Neena coming to the zoo as a young cat from the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona. She will be missed by thousands of zoo friends,” Diekman said.
Condolences began pouring in on the zoo’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Neena shared an enclosure with male Bengal tiger, Hobbes.
