Chahinkapa Zoo wins Touchstone Energy Community Award

Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC), Edgley, North Dakota, is celebrating volunteerism and community service by funding a new Touchstone Energy Community Award to recognize non-profit, community-based groups that have shown a strong commitment to improving life in their community.
Chahinkapa Zoo and Prairie Rose Carousel, Wahpeton, are the winners for DVEC’s east region. Thanks to the recognition program, approved at DVEC’s May board meeting, the zoo will receive a total of $5,000 as a Touchstone Energy Community Award over a period of two years.
“As an electric cooperative serving this area, we have a high regard for community involvement, DVEC Board President Arden Fuher said. “This award allows us to highlight and encourage organizations that have show outstanding commitment to their community.”
Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman received the Touchstone Energy Community Award Friday, July 1 from Mike Hauschild, a member of DVEC’s board of directors.
DVEC serves three regions. Other award winners for 2022-2023 included the Sargent County Museum, Forman, North Dakota, representing the central region, and the Dickey County Heritage Center and Historical Park, Oakes, North Dakota, representing the west region.
“Chahinkapa Zoo is a non-profit organization that relies on the support of generous people and businesses,” DVEC stated. “It features 200 animals from 70 species and six continents. Education is the core philosophy of the zoo and visitors go out more informed about conserving the animal world.”
DVEC described Chahinkapa Zoo as family-oriented and highlighted its year-round special events, including classes and camps for children and school field trips. Attractions like Grandpa’s Petting Zoo and the Prairie Rose Carousel were also singled out.
“As a member of the national Touchstone Energy Cooperative alliance of more than 750 electric cooperatives adhering to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community, Dakota Valley Electric is proud to recognize local organizations for their accomplishments,” General Manager Mark Kinzler said. “We salute these organizations and the work of their volunteers who go the extra mile to make rural America a better place to live, and who have had such a positive impact on our communities and members.”
