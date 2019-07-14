A unique quilt is on display at Heritage Square Plaza, Wahpeton.
The quilt was created by 22 youth from the Red River Valley. It’s also composed of chalk art.
Playing with chalk on the sidewalk is a common experience, Shawn McCann said. An artist and Wahpeton native, McCann taught the youth about shapes, color use and working in 3D.
“One of the things they don’t realize is that there is potential to do this for a living, like I do,” McCann said.
Youth from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, the surrounding area and Fargo created the art quilt. Their participation came after registering with the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton.
“I just wanted to have fun and a good experience,” said Jace Loehr, 13, Breckenridge.
Cody Nelson, 9, and Madeline Graves, 11, agreed. The Wahpeton youth said they like to create art.
“It’s fun that we’re able to bring a chalk festival to Wahpeton next weekend,” McCann said. “This is kind of a teaser for the fun elements of the festival. We’re very excited.”
The Borderline Chalkfest will be held from Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21 in downtown Wahpeton. Fourth Street North, between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North, will host the event.
“This is a new event that I hope will grow to be regionally-known and attended,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said previously.
Youth participating in the quilt art project were encouraged to mention Borderline Chalkfest to their families.
“We’ve got artists flying in from all over the United States. It’s a way to show the amazing talents that the street art world has. I’ll have a giant 3D piece that people can pose with,” McCann said.
As many as 30-50 artists are expected to participate. They include 10 professionals, 10 amateurs who signed up and several walk-up participants.
“It’d be great to get a lot of the community out,” McCann said. “We hope to get the kids out chalking with the professionals.”
In addition to his art fame, McCann is known in the Twin Towns Area for working with youth.
“It’s amazing, the imagination they have and the variety of fun things they draw,” he said previously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.