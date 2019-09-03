Chalk art welcomes back students

Students at St. Mary’s School will be welcomed to the new year Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a special chalk art piece outside the front doors.
Eighth grader Jace Loehr worked with Peggy Materi, coordinator of religious education and youth minister, to create a welcome back message on the sidewalk.
Principal Tom Haire said after the community’s first annual Borderline Chalk Fest was held in Wahpeton over the summer, it spurred an idea. The will have its own mini-chalk fest on the first day of school, with students coming out to draw inspirational messages on the sidewalks.
“Peggy Materi worked with Jace, she loves art,” Haire said.
One of this summer’s Chalk Fest’s visiting artists, Tanya Youngberg, stayed at the home of Wanda Seliski, Loehr’s grandmother, for a few days during the event. When she departed, she left behind a supply of chalk for Jace, his mom, Nicole, explained.
“She gave him pointers and he took that chalk class from Shawn McCann,” Loehr said. “He’s been out doodling on our sidewalks. He did a cool ‘Lion King,’ character, Scar.”
Jace said Mr. Haire invited him to chalk with Mrs. Materi in front of the school and help lead the student chalking on the first day.
“I looked up some ideas and put them together to make my own,” he said. “The first day of school, we’ll have some kids go out and do chalk art.”
He plans on continuing to create art as he gets older.
Jace said he liked created the welcome art for students, featuring a huge apple balanced on textbooks, because it promotes a positive message.
First year principal
Former sixth grade teacher Haire was named principal after long-time principal Linda Johnson retired at the end of the school year last spring. He said the focus at the school this year will be on service.
“It’s our mission here. We’ve had a fundraiser each year to get kids moving, we have a field day for the kids,” he said. “This year we will do a serve-a-thon, a fundraiser for things we need in the school. That day we will go out into the community to serve others, maybe rake lawns, visit the senior homes, we don’t have all the details yet, but our emphasis is always on service.”
He said he will encourage his teachers to find ways to incorporate the service theme into their curriculums.
“As a sixth grade teacher, I took my class to the Leach Home once a month and they did things with the residents there,” Haire said. “We want our kids leaving our kids with the mindset that you’re there to serve others.”
