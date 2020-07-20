Two blocks of Fourth Street North, downtown Wahpeton, once again served as an outdoor art gallery.
The Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest, held Saturday, July 18-Sunday, July 19 included amateur and professionally-created images. Designs ranged from lighthearted to topical, with creativity and wit abounding.
“Snakes on a Plain,” the latest piece from event director Shawn McCann, was completed Sunday. Chalkfest visitors had the opportunity to be part of the 3D art, which appeared as if the giant reptiles had emerged from the street.
“It’s a pun,” McCann said. “It’s like the Samuel L. Jackson movie, but we’re also honoring the Great Plains.”
Hours before Borderline Chalkfest opened to the public, a summer storm passed through the Twin Towns Area.
“We beat the storm by the skin of our teeth,” said Lisa Kunkel, executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber. “We’re spread out this year and enjoying ourselves.”
The Borderline Chalkfest was held on Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North, as well as the sidewalk outside the nearby Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. While attendance is unknown, supporters are confident Chalkfest was a success.
“We’ve had more people already than we did last year,” Kunkel said. “We’re talking about adding a third block for next year.”
The popular mandala exhibit, where visitors of all ages can color in segments of intricate designs, was moved to the courthouse sidewalks. Because the mandala is not on Fourth Street North itself, it has a better chance of surviving.
“It’s going to be able to stay longer. We’ll get to enjoy it for a very long time,” Kunkel said.
Near the courthouse, husband-and-wife artists Craig and Jamie Rogers created an archery-themed piece. The Richland Center, Wisconsin natives said they always work together.
“We’ll come up with ideas together, sketch together,” Craig Rogers said. “She’s constantly critiquing my stuff, making sure I’m doing good job.”
“It goes both ways,” Jamie Rogers said, laughing.
Not far from the Rogers’ piece, Allison Federson, St. Paul, Minnesota, was working on “Enjoy the Ride.” The art depicted a woman’s face, with older features on top and younger features on bottom.
Borderline Chalkfest also served as a time for artists to remember special individuals.
David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, created a piece honoring U.S. Congressman John Lewis, D-Georgia. The civil rights leader, organizer of events including the 1963 March on Washington, died Friday, July 17 from pancreatic cancer.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for continued coverage of summer events.
