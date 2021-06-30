“It’s been really fun to see how this has been embraced by the community,” Shawn McCann said.
McCann is talking about the annual Borderline Chalkfest, returning to Wahpeton in 2021. Combining street art with free family-friendly fun for all ages, Chalkfest will be held from Saturday, July 17-Sunday, July 18. Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue, over the years, has traditionally transformed from a downtown hotspot to a colorful canvas.
“We’re expecting about 12-15 street artists joining in, as well as 20-30 amateurs,” McCann said. “They’re instrumental in making the streets look amazing each year.”
Prior to Chalkfest, McCann will host a chalk art class for ages 6 and older from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Thursday, July 15. The class, also a tradition, is being put on by the Red Door Art Gallery and Museum, Wahpeton.
“For me, that’s the start of Chalkfest,” McCann said.
McCann’s chalk art class is available for $15 to Red Door members and $20 to nonmembers. Space is limited. Registration is possible by calling 701-591-1010 or visiting http://www.reddoorgallerwahpeton.com/events-and-classes.
Chalkfest has led to similar events in the Southern Red River Valley, McCann said. He recently attended a similar street art and community festival in Jamestown, North Dakota.
“Some folks from Wahpeton came to Jamestown to see how it was going and because they just couldn’t wait,” McCann said.
McCann’s recent artwork includes a mural at Wonder Lanes Bowling Alley in New Rockford, North Dakota. The visit allowed for both creativity and getting in touch with his roots.
“New Rockford is where my family, my great-grandparents are from, so I had quite a homecoming,” McCann said.
The Boiler Room and Will Uhlich — Thrivent are among the Wahpeton businesses whose buildings have McCann’s murals. Future projects are possible, he said.
“It all comes down to spaces and funding. We’ve got a long laundry list of things we’d love to create. The community has been really supportive of the arts,” McCann said.
As for his Chalkfest creation, McCann said he was still finalizing plans and making sure none of the artists will do anything similar. The one hint he would give is that it will be something to see.
“Our artists are really excited to come back to the community,” McCann said.
Chalkfest is one of several summertime events happening in the Twin Towns Area. The North Dakota State 15U Baseball Tournament will be held in Wahpeton from July 22-25. The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Wilkin County Fair, Breckenridge, will be held from Aug. 19-22.
Fourth of July festivities will include tours, a meal and music from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota; Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton being open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; the 8 p.m. Border Battle baseball game at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park; and a spectacular at the field put on by Little Unny’s Fireworks following the ballgame.
