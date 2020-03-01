Chamber holds a murder mystery party

The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 28 at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, including a Mardi Gras-themed dinner and a show.
A delightful evening began with a social hour and was set to be smooth sailing until a less than surprising murder took place that left the attendees guessing the killer.
Frank Stanko played Leon Naquin, an executive chef at the famous Balatoire’s Restaurant on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Leon was the victim of a severe poisoning that led to his dramatic death in a crowd of attendees.
A likely suspect would have been Clovis Chatelain, played by Edd Goerger. He was a friendly Bourbon Street jazz musician at the time of Naquin’s murder. However, before his musical career, he was the executive chef at Balatoire’s Restaurant until Naquin paid someone $100 to plant a dead, chopped up rat into Chatelain’s gumbo dish, resulting in his demise.
“Leon profited off of Clovis’ misery,” Stanko said. “I felt he had a motive.”
The actors were not informed of their last clue until the day before the murder and unsure of who the murderer was until the confession came from an unlikely voice.
“Yes, I did it,” Jean-Baptiste Doucet, played by Jasper Resto, said.
Doucet was a half-blind, deaf and easily distracted high school referee. It came to light that Naquin was ready to get Doucet fired by having recordings of all of his bad referee calls.
Naquin made many enemies through discrediting Chatelain, owing money, being disrespectful and being a childhood bully, but his picking on Doucet ultimately led to his death.
The guests at the event were entertained throughout the evening as the actors interacted and bantered back and forth.
“We had some rules. We had these characters but there was a lot of room for interpretation,” Stanko said. “We inhabited the characters which was a lot of fun. We weren’t so much tied down to any script.”
The comedy-mystery was played by Angie Cruff, Gail Grant, Jasper Resto, Mary Wolfgram, Derek VanWolde Jr., Jodi Hendrickson, Stanko and Hoerger.
“I thought it was so fun and our cast did such an amazing job,” said Lisa Kunkel, assistant director of the chamber. “They were very natural. I was surprised at how natural acting came to them.”
