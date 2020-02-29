Chamber holds annual meeting in Wahpeton

“Tonight is a time for our members to come together and talk about not only our past successes, but our future goals,” Mary Wolfgram said Thursday, Feb. 27 in Wahpeton.
Wolfgram, executive director of Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, is also president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Board. The Chamber held its annual meeting and social at City Brew Hall.
Board members and Chamber staff, including Executive Vice President Wanda Seliski and Assistant Director Lisa Kunkel, have been working hard, Wolfgram said. All involved are developing programming that adheres to a new, member-focused plan.
“We want to focus more on our members, what they want and what they need,” Wolfgram said.
The refocus has been built around supporting members, Kunkel said.
“Our budget is funded completely by the member dues we receive from our 200-plus members and we are here to put those dollars to work,” she continued. “(It’s) to help support local businesses and promote community growth in the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area.”
Chamber ambassadors and board members met for the social, which included “Bumped Off on Bourbon Street,” a Mardi Gras-themed mystery. Prior to the mystery, the Outstanding Ambassador awards were given out.
“We want to thank our ambassadors for all that they do,” Kunkel said.
Awards are based on points, Daily News previously reported. The top three winners attended Chamber events, completed volunteer hours and were active in the organization.
Ben Oliver received third place, followed by second place Wolfgram and first place Amanda Crouse.
“Amanda was huge with Business After Hours last year,” Kunkel said.
Business After Hours, held in December 2019 at the Wahpeton Event Center, included 27 participating businesses. It was so successful, Wolfgram said, that a second event will be held in October 2020.
Successes into 2019 also included the Borderline Chalkfest art festival. It would never have taken place without the vision and hard work of Wahpeton’s own Shawn McCann, Kunkel said.
“Shawn brought in professional artists from all over the country,” Kunkel continued. “We were also able to display the work of several amateur area artists.”
The 2020 Borderline Chalkfest will be held July 18-19. Organizers anticipate a bigger event with more artists visiting the southern Red River Valley.
Partnerships with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) and Twin Town Business Partners are successful and continuing, Wolfgram said. She promoted a new partnership with the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
The Chamber’s next event is the annual Wine Walk, scheduled for Thursday, May. 14. It’s part of a year including the Chalkfest, Business After Hours and more.
“There are some great things coming in 2020,” Wolfgram said.
For more information, contact the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber at 701-642-8744 or by visiting their office at 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
