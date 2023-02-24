Change needed for Prairie Dog, infrastructure funding

North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, center, discusses infrastructure funding during a recent 'Coffee with Legislators' event. She's seen with, left, state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and right, state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
Editor’s Note: This is the finale of a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event and topics discussed. There was more than one article because of the scope of discussion. Due to weather, “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly, happened earlier than its anticipated date of Friday, Feb. 24.
Richland County, North Dakota, received the first money it was entitled to after the “Prairie Dog Infrastructure” bill was signed into law in March 2019, Commissioner Terry Goerger said Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.
The money came in January 2022, after a nearly four-year wait. It came after counties like Richland had to delay projects and watch as bridges and other infrastructure continued to deteriorate. Goerger was among the approximately 40 “Coffee with Legislators” guests wanting to know where North Dakota was at in regulating infrastructure funding.
Legislators have heard their constituents’ complaints about Prairie Dog, according to the trio representing North Dakota District 25. The current funding formula is flawed and rearrangement needs to be made.
“Prairie Dog, in its entirety and concept, is not something that can be rellied upon,” Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, said. “That’s the effort that needs to be changed. There are funds available, reliable funds, for fine purposes.”
While the Prairie Dog bill was popular in 2019, its challenging aspects have become more apparent with time. For example, the methods for generating money.
“It’s all based on commodities, and we know about commodities,” Schreiber Beck said. “It’s a great idea to a point, but it’s not a reliable idea. The funds need to be there so that plans can be done.”
Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, reiterated Schreiber Beck’s point. North Dakota legislators know Prairie Dog has problems and that more chances for more entities is the way to go.
“Especially in this last year, when there were record amounts of money reaching these ‘buckets’ (specific allocations),” Mitskog said. “They know they need to fix this.”
There needs to be new flexibility in allocating Prairie Dog or other infrastructure funds, Mitskog said. Those feelings are not just her own.
“We’ve heard the message and it is a priority to get this out sooner rather than later,” she said.
Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said it would be premature to give exact figures of how allocations will be determined this spring. Nevertheless, he continued the optimism that reform is coming.
“There are enough of us on board that this is going to happen,” he said.