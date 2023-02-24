Change needed for Prairie Dog, infrastructure funding

North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, center, discusses infrastructure funding during a recent 'Coffee with Legislators' event. She's seen with, left, state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and right, state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Editor’s Note: This is the finale of a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event and topics discussed. There was more than one article because of the scope of discussion. Due to weather, “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly, happened earlier than its anticipated date of Friday, Feb. 24.

Richland County, North Dakota, received the first money it was entitled to after the “Prairie Dog Infrastructure” bill was signed into law in March 2019, Commissioner Terry Goerger said Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.



Tags