FARGO, ND – The show will go on for the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” this weekend with a change of venue to the Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre on the campus of Concordia College The new location is prompted by the discovery of a structural issue with the roof over the FMCT auditorium on Dec. 14. Structural engineers have been brought in to assess the situation for a speedy repair so the production may return to the FMCT stage.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will perform Thursday-Sunday this weekend with 7:30 p.m. performances scheduled on Thursday, Dec.19, Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday, Dec. 21 performance at 2 p.m. has been added as an additional performance open to the general public.

