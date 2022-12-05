Signage from the start of construction in Hankinson, N.D., earlier this year. An early delay was caused by shortages at another site. This caused frustration among locals as road access was cut off without work being done.
Daily News File photo
A glimpse at the freshly opened 11th Street in Wahpeton taken on Aug. 12 of this year. The construction of 11th was part of the city's downtown side street reconstruction project.
Daily News file photo
Construction on the bridge in Campbell, Minn., has been progressing throughout the fall. The bridge is expected to be finished in the coming weeks.
Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This fourth and final installment looks at infrastructure changes in Richland County, North Dakota, and some of its cities, as well as Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Oftentimes, change is small. Little things that grow to have a much larger impact, yet go unnoticed. However, sometimes change is quite big and hard to not notice. It is covered in construction signs and blocked off roads. Here are some of the infrastructure changes to Richland County over the course of 2022.
Hankinson
From August until early October, a main roadway through Hankinson was being rebuilt. Highway 11 from 168th to 4th Avenue SW was being repaved by the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The job was a needed one in order to get the highway to fit with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Repairs were made to the storm sewers, grading, salvaged base and hot mix asphalt.
Initially delays due to shortages at another worksite caused the blocked off worksite to sit idle for some time before work began.
When work resumed, the road was completed in a way that allowed drivers to access portions of it while others were still being worked on.
When the project finally finished in early October, the road was opened up fully, giving drivers a much smoother ride through town.
Lidgerwood
Much of the infrastructure work in Lidgerwood this year was done just off of the roads. A major sidewalk renewal project updated the walkways along Wiley Avenue North in June of this year. The sidewalks changes stretched from Second Street on the north side of town all the way to Dakota Estates on the south side.
These changes were made due to the deteriorating condition of the walkways. Updates included expanding their width and making sure they weren’t too sloped in any place. These changes were made in order to meet the ADA standards set in 1990.
The project began when the city decided to expand their sidewalk system to Dakota Estates in order to allow residents more access to the city. The North Dakota Department of Transportation then picked up the rest of the walkways for further renovation.
Wahpeton
Folks driving through Wahpeton this summer may have noticed a major piece of construction between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue. This stretch, directly off of a major intersection in town, was torn out and repaved. The road work signs were removed, and drivers were allowed on the fresh road early in the afternoon of Aug. 12. Work was also done on Third, Sixth and Ninth streets from Dakota to Second Avenue.
These works were part of Wahpeton’s Downtown Side Street Reconstruction project. According to Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn, the jobs went smoothly but did take a bit longer than anticipated.
Reconstruction was also done on Loy Avenue and 12th Street. Work on Loy stretched from 11th to 14th and included Concord Court. On 12th Street, work was done between Husky and 14 ½ avenues.
Wilkin County, Minn.Wilkin County’s Assistant Engineer Troy Wright has helped to design the changes to roadways across the county.Most notable of these is the replacement of the Campbell bridge in Campbell, Minnesota. According to Wright, the old bridge was getting old and was in need of replacement. On Aug. 1, construction started to replace the old bridge with one that is more up to date and eight feet wider. This project is still under way, Wright expects it to finish around Dec. 14.
Other works in Wilkin County include repaving County Highway 8 and Minnesota State Highway 32 starting from the intersection with 52 and running to the eastern county line. This project began in June and finished in early fall.
Wright said that these jobs were finished without any significant hiccups.
Wyndmere
In Wyndmere, major changes were made to the downtown landscape. On Fourth Street, three old buildings on the corner of Fourth and Ash were torn down after their condition had been noticeably worsening. The newly opened plot of land is expected to be filled by a new apartment and business building.