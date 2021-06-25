Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer convicted for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was sentenced Friday, June 25 to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Judge Peter A. Cahill sentenced Chauvin to serve 10 years longer than the presumptive sentence for his offense, the New York Times reported. Aggravating favors, including abuse of power, added time to Chauvin’s sentence.
In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year sentence and Chauvin’s attorney asked for probation and time served,” CNN reported. “Technically, Chauvin faced up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter.”
Minnesota guidelines say that for a person with no prior criminal record, like Chauvin, a presumptive sentence for both second-degree and third-degree murder is 12 1/2 years.
“The judge was given discretion to hand down a sentence between 10 years and eight months and 15 years for each (murder charge),” CNN reported.
Prior to sentencing Chauvin, Judge Cahill said he would not be doing so based on emotion. At the same time, he acknowledged “the deep and tremendous pain” of all families involved, “especially the Floyd family.”
"The sentence the court just imposed on Derek Chauvin — 22.5 years — is one of the longest a former police officer has ever received for an unlawful use of deadly force," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stated Friday. "Like the conviction of Derek Chauvin two months ago, today’s sentencing is not justice, but it is another moment of real accountability on the road to justice."
