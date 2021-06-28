Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April for the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison Friday, June 25.
Floyd died May 25, 2020, under the knee of Chauvin after he allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide and global protests against police brutality and state and federal lawmakers were urged to reconsider use of force techniques in policing.
Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021. He is in the process of appealing his conviction.
“Today, Judge Cahill gave Derek Chauvin a historic sentence. This is a positive step toward justice, but our work is not done. We’ve known all along that accountability in the courtroom is not enough,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stated in a Tweet Friday.
Chauvin is one of five officers who have been convicted of murder in the U.S. for their role in an on-duty killing, according to a research study conducted by The Washington Post and Police Integrity Research Group Principal Investigator Philip Stinson.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Chauvin's sentence is one of the longest sentences a former police officer has ever received for an unlawful use of deadly force.
Minnesota guidelines say that for a person with no prior criminal record, like Chauvin, a presumptive sentence for both second-degree and third-degree murder is 12 1/2 years, Daily News previously reported.
“It’s difficult to see anyone lose their freedom — but seeing somebody lose their life over 9 1/2 minutes is incomparably worse,” Ellison stated Friday. “Those minutes and seconds are inerasably seared into the minds of people across the world who watched George Floyd die — above all, the heroic people who stopped and bore witness to George Floyd’s death and who came forward a year later to testify about what they saw, and the Floyd family themselves.”
Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, and Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, were among those who made statements prior to Chauvin’s sentencing.
“Any family member that has went through this, we are part of a fraternity of families and it’s not one of those fraternities that you enjoy. Over this last year and months, I actually talked to a few people and I wanted to know from the man himself, why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had my knee on my brother’s neck?” Terrence Floyd stated in front of Chauvin.
In Pawlenty’s statement, she told Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin “has a big heart,” AP News reported.
“I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin stated Friday. “There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”
The statement was thought to be cryptic because of the appeal process for Chauvin's conviction.
“Today’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin is another step towards accountability for the murder of George Floyd, but it does not bring us true justice. It’s long past time for the Senate to pass police reforms,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) stated Friday.
Klobuchar’s statement was met with backlash as former headlines about her choice not to prosecute police killings and brutality cases as a county attorney resurfaced.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) did not release a statement on the sentencing as of print time Monday, June 28, however her statement following Chauvin’s conviction said it was a moment of accountability.
“We can and we must make another choice: the choice to break the old paradigm and end the cycle of inaction, the choice to act for accountability and justice, the choice to transform ourselves and our country,” Ellison stated Friday.
“For the sake of all the lives that have been lost, for the sake of the terrible sacrifices that too many families have made, for the sake of the many officers who strive to serve everyone with dignity and respect, for the sake of all communities. Time is up. Nothing less will do. The country is counting on us. We are counting on each other,” he continued.
