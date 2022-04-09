If you haven’t been to the public library recently, National Library Week is the perfect time to pick up the habit. With a rotating catalog from over 20 locations, you’ll be sure to find the best title.
When you walk into the Breckenridge Public Library you’ll be greeted by a section of titles for young readers and a computer lab open for public use. As you make your way further into the building you’ll meet librarian Samantha Albers.
Albers has worked at the library for the past five years, yet that wasn’t the beginning of her time there. As a Wahpeton native, Albers remembers a time in middle school where she would ride her bike over to the library.
“It’s so surreal, I remember coming in here when they were in the middle of painting a mural on the wall,” Albers said. Now she gets to look at the completed mural daily from the circulation desk.
Directly across from the desk is a section of books for teens and young adults, spanning all genres. With the Teen Friends of the Library event happening on the fourth Tuesday of each month, this section will become invaluable.
Not everything offered at the library are literary titles. Once you pass the desk you’ll find a selection of dvds. Many of which are recent tv series or movies, such as, “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”
Walking further you will find the section of fiction on your right and all nonfiction books on your left.
If you’re looking for fiction you will first find a section of large print books. All of which are meant for anyone who has trouble with smaller print.
Afterwards, you’ll find more fiction separated into genre categories. Categories include mystery, sci/fi, fantasy, religion and westerns.
All other fiction genres aren’t separated by category but listed alphabetically by authors.
On the nonfiction side you’ll find all books categorized by the dewey decimal system. This is a system used solely for the classification of nonfiction titles, which can be found in most public libraries.
Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Kelsey Solberg was surprised to find out that the largest selection in nonfiction were cookbooks. The section spanned almost a full side of the bookshelves in the row.
If reading books isn’t quite your thing, there is also a large selection of audiobooks available. You can check out physical copies of them and play them on any cd or dvd player.
There are also digital options to check out audiobooks through the Libby app. You can listen at leisure anywhere you can bring your phone, or whatever you have the app downloaded on.
It’s impossible to count the resources the Breckenridge Public Library has for the community it serves. Whatever you’re looking for; a team of well-trained, passionate librarians are on the scene, ready to assist.
