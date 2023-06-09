Check this out, mate!

McKade Picken, a recent Wahpeton High School graduate, had his ‘Thinking Cap’ on when he faced Colman Barth in a game of chess. Barth and Picken were among the six players in the Blue Goose Days Chess Tournament held Saturday, June 3 in Chahinkapa Park.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The “game of kings” is open to all.

“Chess is a fantastic game that is played by many,” said Dominik Rauber, Breckenridge, Minnesota. “The beauty of the game is that anybody can play it, anybody can learn from it and anyone can get better at it.”

Dominik Rauber obtained the title of International Chess Player after honing his skills through learning, tournaments, travel and fun. He is eager to share gameplay and knowledge with Twin Towns Area community members.
Robert Jirak and Colman Barth listen as Dominik Rauber sets up the First Annual Blue Goose Days Chess Tournament. It was held Saturday, June 3 in Chahinkapa Park. Other players included Macen and Maveric Mertes, McKade Picken and Kurtis Silvernail.


