Check this out, mate!

The “game of kings” is open to all.
“Chess is a fantastic game that is played by many,” said Dominik Rauber, Breckenridge, Minnesota. “The beauty of the game is that anybody can play it, anybody can learn from it and anyone can get better at it.”
The “game of kings” is open to all.
“Chess is a fantastic game that is played by many,” said Dominik Rauber, Breckenridge, Minnesota. “The beauty of the game is that anybody can play it, anybody can learn from it and anyone can get better at it.”
Want to learn more about the “Sicilian opening” and checkmate patterns? How about experiencing tournaments and travel while making friends along the way? All of this and more is possible.
This is the path Rauber has taken for many years. It has led him to the title of International Chess Player. Last year, he and his wife moved to Breckenridge. Now that winter is finally gone, Rauber is ready to get involved in the community.
“Have you ever wondered where you can play chess in Breckenridge and Wahpeton?” Rauber asked. “Wonder no more! Starting Tuesday, June 13, we will have a place for you at the Breckenridge Public Library from 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.”
Rauber is hopeful that many residents and visitors will take part in chess. The activity is open to anyone, no matter what level of skills they have. Additional excitement was generated by the Blue Goose Days Chess Tournament, held Saturday, June 3 at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
“We had the fantastic Blue Goose Days, and with that, the first Annual Chess Tournament,” Rauber said. “We had six participants on that beautiful afternoon. There, we saw talented players as well as their families and friends show up.”
Players included, in alphabetical order, Colman Barth, Robert Jirak, Macen Mertes, Maveric Mertes, McKade Picken and Kurtis Silvernail. Picken, a recent Wahpeton High School graduate, wore his “Thinking Cap” as he played.
“It was something to behold as we all shared a fun atmosphere while finding amazing moves on the chessboards. While a half-dozen played, we believe there is still a much bigger interest in chess here in Breckenridge and Wahpeton and this is only the beginning,” Rauber said.
Rauber would like to share his extensive chess knowledge with all of the community and create a place where one can play chess, have fun and learn.
“Anybody is welcome to be part of this community,” he said. “There is every reason to believe that within a year’s time, we can establish a great chess scene, especially with such an encouraging start!”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.