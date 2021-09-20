A Billy D and the Crystals concert featured the return of lead singer Bill Dablow, top right, seen with bass guitarist Jay Vagts. The band's music got people dancing, including Evelyn Field, 7. Field spent much of her summer grooving on the grass at outdoor concerts.
The bleachers outside Frank Vertin Field, Wahpeton, were packed Saturday, Sept. 18 with eager audience members of all ages.
Whether a child or grandparent, a friend or neighbor, attendees of the 2021 Bull Bash watched in amazement and cheered at the leaping animals and their riders. The guests enjoyed the antics of clown Allan Dessel, which included a tribute to 100 years of dancing, as well as the sight of an outdoor event with local and regional appeal.
Nearly 20 bulls, with names like “Exotic Dancer,” “Unsweet Tea” and “Schucky Schumer,” were ridden by members of Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minnesota, during Bull Bash.
The evening also included opportunities for audience participation. A rodeo’s worth of youth took part in a game where they took off one shoe, created a pile, went to one end of the riding space, then raced to see who could find his or her own shoe and make it back to the other end in time. The adults had their own chances for fun, including taking part in singalongs to choose who would win a gift card.
“We’ve had great sponsors and it’s great to be back again for the Fall Festival weekend,” Brett Lambrecht said previously.
Lambrecht is both the emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota, and a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department. Bull Bash was held as a fire department fundraiser, with proceeds to go toward thermal imagery cameras and more firefighting gear.
Following Bull Bash, guests were invited to stay for a Billy D and the Crystals concert. The performance kicked off with “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” which got a handful of audience members dancing. Among those grooving on the grass was Evelyn Field, 7, who spent much of the summer dancing at outdoor concerts.
“We try to keep this affordable for families, something the whole family can go to,” Lambrecht said previously. “That first year (in 2019), we figured we’d have 900 visitors. We ended up having 1,500 folks.”
Bull Bash’s final attendance was not immediately available Monday. Still, organizers anticipated it being a successful event and pivotal to the popularity of the 2021 Wahpeton Fall Festival.
“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said in August. “The festival will showcase to many people what we have to offer.
Additional photos from Bull Bash, the Classy & Classic Car Show held Thursday, Sept. 16 and other events held during Fall Festival Weekend will be available at NABUR.
