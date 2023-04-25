Cheers for Cody

Cool, calm and collected, Cody Mauch charmed the students of St. John’s School Tuesday, April 25.
The 6-foot-6-inch, 302-pound 24-year-old is considered a likely early favorite in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 27. Despite the acclaim, Mauch will not attend the opening festivities in Kansas City, Missouri.
No, the once Hankinson Pirate and North Dakota State Bison will spend Thursday night with family and friends in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“It’s going to be a bit of a surprise, but it’s going to be really fun and exciting,” Mauch said about the draft, the NFL’s 88th annual event.
Plenty of excitement was stirred up during a half-hour Q&A at St. John’s. The Wahpeton school has students in grades K-6.
“Who’s your favorite cousin?” asked third grader Lyla Mauch, one of Cody Mauch’s two cousins currently attending St. John's. The other is Lyla’s twin brother Axel.
“You know, that’s hard, because I have a lot of them,” Cody Mauch said after the laughter died down. “But if I had to pick one boy and one girl, they’d both be in this room.”
Football takes up a lot of Cody Mauch’s time, but he is also a devoted dad. Motley, a chocolate Labrador retriever, will have a third birthday on Friday, April 28.
“Motley’s kind of my best friend. He’s a pretty good dog,” Cody Mauch said.
One of eight children, Mauch said he was truly blessed to have grown up with religion. He reminded the St. John’s youth about being able to pray not only in times of stress, but celebration.
Several of the questions Mauch was asked had to do with his favorites. They include pepperoni pizza (an answer that created quite a bit of excitement), pumpkin pie and ice cream (for dessert), dogs (especially because of how good Motley is) and bees (if they count as bugs).
“What’s your favorite question?” came a voice from the audience.
“That might be my favorite question,” Mauch said.
Mauch was direct when it came to his professional future. He has been increasing his weightlifting and studying playbooks in anticipation for the draft. He absolutely did not play favorites when it came to the NFL, saying the NDSU Bison is his current favorite team.
“I just want to play as long as I can,” Mauch said.
The support he has received from his family, hometown of Hankinson, the Southern Red River Valley and beyond has meant a lot to Mauch.
“This is one of the best things I can do, when I can come back and talk to you guys and answer good questions,” he said. “Any chance I get to interact with any local sports team means so much. I just want to be back and not lose support from these people.”