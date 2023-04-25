Cheers for Cody

Cody Mauch, the once Hankinson Pirate and North Dakota State Bison considered a likely early favorite in this week's 2023 NFL Draft, signs the shirt of St. John's School first grader Oakley Swanson.

Cool, calm and collected, Cody Mauch charmed the students of St. John’s School Tuesday, April 25.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 302-pound 24-year-old is considered a likely early favorite in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 27. Despite the acclaim, Mauch will not attend the opening festivities in Kansas City, Missouri.

St. John's Principal Kaja Kaste introduces Cody Mauch. His visit with youth in grades K-6 included a reminder that prayer can happen both in times of stress and celebration.
Students, staff and faculty of St. John's School stood with a bonafide celebrity Tuesday.
Several of the questions Mauch was asked had to do with his favorites.
Third graders Claire Schmit, Lyla Mauch (Cody's cousin) and Addison Barton walked into St. John's gymnasium ready for a morning of fun.
'I just want to play as long as I can,' Cody Mauch said.


