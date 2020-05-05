A pair of female cheetahs are the newest members of the Chahinkapa Zoo family.
The five-month-old cheetahs, who are not yet named, join a community including countless animals, zookeepers, volunteers and Chahinkapa’s members and friends from the Twin Towns Area and beyond.
“I feel so lucky to be around these animals,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “It’s hard not to share that.”
Chahinkapa Zoo opens for the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Opening hours will be until 7 p.m. until further notice.
Hailing from Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Goddard, Kansas, the cheetahs are getting settled in a COVID-19-conscious environment. Guests of Chahinkapa Zoo will notice special, animal-themed, youth-friendly protocols when they visit.
“For fun and safety, your group/family will become your own personal ‘flock’ of birds. As you migrate through the zoo, you will be directed only in the spirit of social distancing for visitor and animal safety,” Diekman said.
Visitors are free to “fly” on any pathway marked as a “fly zone.” They are asked to not venture into “no fly zones.”
“Most walkways are open and all animals are on exhibit,” Diekman said. “For animal training demonstrations or keeper talks, you may land on marked ‘nesting sites.’ We’re asking, please one flock per nesting site. If they are full, you should continue your migration route and hopefully catch the next presentation.”
Chahinakpa Zoo has increased its number of hand sanitizing stations. Restrooms are open and will be sanitized every three hours.
“We’re excited. We always are for opening. We know people are eager about that now,” Diekman said.
Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Chahinkapa Zoo is one of three North Dakota zoos opening Saturday. The others are Dakota Zoo, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Roosevelt Park Zoo, Minot, North Dakota. Zoos will open with a phased approach, the three locations announced.
“We’re going to be open all season,” Diekman said. “Don’t think that you have to come at the opening, but know things are in place for you to do so.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts have stressed personal responsibility. Diekman encourages Chahinkapa Zoo visitors who want to wear face masks. If a potential visitor is age 65 or older, or has compromised health, it’s okay if they want to wait a few weeks before visiting.
Diekman and her staff continue to receive guidelines and modify zoo protocol accordingly.
“We’re following every regulation,” she said.
Chahinkapa’s new cheetahs will have neighbors including Niko the spider monkey, Tal the orangutan, Corso the bison, Gunner and Gideon the white rhinos and more. The animals are looking forward to visitors.
“The public is such a big part of their enrichment. They’re all so excited to see people,” Diekman said.
Diekman is eagerly eager. Strolling the Chahinkapa Zoo grounds, she watched delighted animals, from otters to zebras. Bruce and Melissa Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, recently got out their rakes.
“They did the entire zoo,” Diekman said. “If people want to volunteer, they can call or visit us at chahinkapazoo.org.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is located at 1004 R.J. Hughes Drive, Wahpeton.
