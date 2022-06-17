BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The public is invited to come together Wednesday, June 22 for honoring, remembering and cherishing the memories of children who died. It is part of the annual Cherish The Child Day observance.
Tom Richels Park, near Lake Breckenridge, Minnesota, is the site of this year’s event. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a 6 p.m. remembrance service and walk. This year’s featured speaker is Heather Cooper, a mother of five from Wahpeton.
Cooper lost son Keenan, 19, on July 5, 2010. A member of the U.S. Army, Keenan Cooper was killed in action in Afghanistan. He is among those memorialized at the Richland County Courthouse’s battle cross monument recognizing the War on Terror.
“Heather was part of the original group that started Cherish The Child,” said Colette Barton, grief care coordinator for Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home. “She will share an inspirational and hope-filled message that is intertwined with the realities of the pain experienced from losing your child.”
Cherish The Child’s memorial bricks are diverse, including remembrances of infants to older and young adult children.
“One of the things I’m going to talk about is things we have missed because Keenan was that old (when he died),” Heather Cooper said. “It is life events, like weddings, graduations and grandchildren. I’m talking about how our family has traversed that and sought courage.”
Refreshments will be served following the Cherish The Child walk. There is no seating available at the site, but visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Cherish The Child is sponsored by Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, CHI Health at Home Home Health and Hospice and Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Cooper was succinct when asked about what she wants people to feel from her speech.
