Cherries, berries and other fruit grow in Wahpeton

Looking for cherries that are a little tart and fit for a pie? Come on down to the orchard at Kidder Recreation Area, Wahpeton. At the same time, don’t forget to be a good neighbor — share the fruit and leave some for all.
Clyde Hughes, Wahpeton, is a volunteer who enjoys tending to Kidder’s trees and bees. While he currently can only do so when not working at his day job, Hughes looks forward to a carefree outdoor future.
“This is kind of my park,” Hughes said. “There’s not too many days, when I’m in town, that I don’t come here, sit by the water and tend to the trees.”
Between Kidder’s orchard and the orchard in Wahpeton’s south side, more than 260 fruit trees grow along the Red River of the North and Bois de Sioux rivers in Wahpeton.
“There’s a few cherry trees at Airport Park and those are not doing well this year. You see where their flowers were. It might have been too dry this year. We had a dry spring. The trees might also have aborted (the cherries) for some reason,” Hughes said.
Cherries are among the fruit growing at Kidder Recreation Area. There are also pears, mulberries, gooseberries, aronia berries and other chokeberries.
Hughes got involved with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation about four years ago, he said.
“I did some cleanup. I noticed the trees were tangled,” Hughes recalled. “They hadn’t been pruned. They had been planted 4-5 years ago and were all tangled up.”
Hughes asked Wahpeton Park Director Wayne Beyer if he needed anyone to prune Kidder’s orchard.
“He said, ‘Well, I’m not going to turn down free work,’” Hughes said.
From there, a green thumb grew.
“It’s given me a lot of satisfaction in the last four years, this volunteer work. Once I retire, I’m going to ask Wayne Beyer for a job. I can do it part-time for 2-3 days a week and probably keep better care of it than just when I come down when I get a chance,” Hughes said.
The public is asked to please be respectful of beehives in Kidder Recreation Area. The bees, which Hughes received from Althoff Aviary in Mooreton, North Dakota, make their hives in boxes painted by Hughes’ grandchildren and neighbor children.
“It makes them fun and unique,” he said. “This is my third year with bees. I started with one hive and now I’m up to seven.”
Hughes reiterated that Kidder’s cherries are ready for people to enjoy, but nobody should take too many.
“The berries are ready to go. Mulberries are coming. In about two more weeks, the apricots will be ready. Our pears and apples are going to be ready from late August into early September. With the apples, they’re around all the way into October,” he said.
Hughes is proud of Wahpeton’s own horn of plenty located in Kidder Recreation Area.
“It’s here for for our whole community and I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.