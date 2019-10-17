CHI St. Francis celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHI St. Francis held its first Pink Out Day Thursday, Oct. 17 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
St. Francis encouraged its employees to show their support in bringing awareness to breast cancer by wearing pink. Whether that be scrubs, shirts, pants, hats, pins, scarves, and other accessories.
“We had a great turnout,” Marketing Manager Mary Jacklith said. She was excited that many of the residents staying at the hospital wanted to participate in wearing pink as well.
About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is the best way to have a more effective treatment. Mammograms are one of the best ways for early detection and prevention.
“Finding (breast) cancer at its earliest point is the best way to recover from it. The later its found the harder it is to treat so early awareness and discovery is the best way to battle cancer.” Lead Mammographer and Radiology Technician Lucinda Moore said.
“Mammography usually starts at the age of 40 unless there is a very strong family history then it's recommended at 35,” Moore said. For the “majority of women, it’s a yearly screening, a preventative screening, mainly to raise awareness within the facility which will outreach into the community,” Moore.
In the past, women have found mammograms to be an uncomfortable experience, but St. Francis is making the experience more comfortable by making the rooms more comfortable and providing soft, pink robes. They also hold a 3D mammogram machine that has been reported to more comfortable with noticeably less compression.
“The comfort level is much higher than in previous years. The manufacturers have worked hard to keep women in mind,” Director of Imaging Services, RT, Marlin Granfor said.
Another added benefit to the 3D machine is that the newer machines can create both 3D and 2D images at the same time, which lowers radiation exposure.
“Another reason why we did the Pink Out Day is to bring awareness that we have 3D mammography here. You don’t have to go to Fargo to get the newest technology because we have it right here,” Jacklith said. “We are lucky to have a facility that can offer this service to our community.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a worldwide campaign meant to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education, and research.
