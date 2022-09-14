Child care costs account for between 15-40% of the average household budget in North Dakota, according to data shared Tuesday, Sept. 13 by Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The expenses often are not sustainable for young working families, according to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.
Burgum and Sanford, both Republicans, were joined Tuesday in Fargo by a bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators including state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, and Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. The governor and lieutenant governor announced what North Dakota calls a framework for legislation to address the availability, affordability and quality of child care services in the state.
When child care is not available, affordable or lacks quality, according to Burgum, it is a major barrier to workforce participation.
“In many cases, parents are having to choose between working and paying for child care, or not working at all,” the governor said. “Providing better availability to affordable, quality child care will make it easier for working families — especially young families just beginning their careers — to engage in work, provide for their families, help grow our economy and support local businesses and their communities.”
The framework, which has an estimated cost of $70-$80 million over the two years of the 2023-2025 biennium, includes:
• expanding the current Child Care Assistance Program to increase the number of families with children ages 0-3 who receive help paying for child care
• partnering with employers to identify creative availability solutions for families who work nontypical hours or whose jobs require nontraditional child care solutions
• offering scholarships and grants for additional learning or training opportunities to individuals already in the early childhood profession
Tuesday’s press conference took place at Bright Futures Learning Center, Fargo. The event was well-received by the two Red River Valley state legislators who participated.
“I am supportive of the governor’s proposal,” Mitskog said. “The Democrats in the North Dakota Legislature have worked on this issue for a number of years and recognize the importance and the urgency to do something to help North Dakota families.”
Mitskog said she believes work must be done for solutions that address affordability, access to child care and early education, and aid for dedicated child care professionals in the state. Schreiber-Beck agrees, saying child care, along with housing, have had a massive impact statewide on workforce development.
“North Dakota is willing to invest in our young people,” Schreiber-Beck said. “They are our eventual workforce. In order to continue economic development, we need both. We will see how these frameworks develop. There’s multiple aspects to the framework and hopefully our citizens within District 25 can utilize some of that possibility.”
State Democratic-NPL leaders said Tuesday that they are supportive of the proposals shared by Gov. Burgum, but feel more may be required.
Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, Dem.-NPL-District 11, said additional ideas should be considered, including foundational funding for child care facilities similar to the K-12 funding model, administrative assistance to home-based daycares, and expanded pre-K.
“The current child care model isn’t working, and we can’t just tinker around the edges. The state must act boldly to stabilize child care to help families and businesses,” Dobervich said.
