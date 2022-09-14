Purchase Access

Child care costs account for between 15-40% of the average household budget in North Dakota, according to data shared Tuesday, Sept. 13 by Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The expenses often are not sustainable for young working families, according to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

Burgum and Sanford, both Republicans, were joined Tuesday in Fargo by a bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators including state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, and Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. The governor and lieutenant governor announced what North Dakota calls a framework for legislation to address the availability, affordability and quality of child care services in the state.



