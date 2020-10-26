COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge for Wilkin County Family Service Agency, which works with children or adults in need of support. Child Protective Services has consistently been the highest intake statistic for the agency, with 20 cases in September 2020.
The agency oversees all out-of-home placements for children in the county, usually by referrals from educators or law enforcement, but this year was unusually quiet up until September, Human Services Director Dave Sayler said.
Part of the lapse in referrals can be attributed to the pandemic and quarantine, Sayler said. With students engaging in distance learning, teachers were unable to notice warning signs of a neglectful home.
The agency considers several options before placing a child removed from their home. The agency does not have the authority to remove any children from a home without the permission and presence of law enforcement, Social Services Supervisor Becky Tripp said.
The first and preferred option is to place the child with a family member or friend, Tripp said. Any potential family or friends are vetted and must be a “safe and appropriate” placement, she said.
If no family or friend situation is suitable for the child, a county-licensed foster home is considered. Tripp said county residents are encouraged to apply to be a foster parent because if a family-relations foster home does not work for the child, the next best option is to seek a foster in the child’s community.
“We try to place children in an environment where they’re most comfortable,” Sayler said. “We try to determine which foster home is most appropriate for that child. Every child has a variety of needs and we try to match those needs up with what the foster parents can provide.”
Some children, particularly older children who may struggle with more behavioral issues, are placed in therapeutic foster homes, where foster parents are trained in mental health and substance use disorder cases. The final option is a group home, which generally takes children who are high-risk or have more severe behavioral or mental issues, Sayler said.
The ultimate goal, Sayler and Tripp said, is to place children back with their parents. Foster care is meant to be temporary, and in all cases, social workers spend time with the parents and the child to determine the best course of action.
“We strive to return all the children to their parents if at all possible,” Sayler said.
Although the agency does everything in its power to reduce recidivism by ensuring support services are available, children who are placed back with their parents can be victim to rereported maltreatment, Sayler said.
The MDHS collects recidivism data for each county in Minnesota and has established a performance measurement system. The state standard for the maltreatment rereporting section is 15.2 percent of children have a subsequent report within 12 months. The last time Wilkin County met the standard was in 2014.
In 2015, 23.5 percent of children had a subsequent report within 12 months. In 2019, the county had 25.7 percent of children who experienced rereported maltreatment. The entire state has also failed to meet the standard from 2014 to 2019. The last time the state met the standard was in 2013.
Not only has the percent of recidivism been climbing in the county, the number of general Child Protection reports have been increasing. The intake statistics for the county showed 142 reports in 2015 and 138 reports in 2016, then a spike in 2017, with 182 reports. The number of reports have remained at a high of 198-99 cases in the last two years.
Part of the reason for the consistently high number of reports is due to illegal drug use in the county, Sayler said. Meth and alcohol are most often the drugs at the center of a substance use disorder in Wilkin County.
Child Protective Services watches for cases that involve physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect, and the majority of cases that result in child removal in Wilkin County involve a substance use disorder, Sayler said.
The same goes for the state of Minnesota, with 31 percent of all foster care cases resulting from parental drug abuse, according to a Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDHS) study.
The bottom line for the agency is to take an active interest in every child’s best interest, Tripp said.
If you are interested in foster care, call Becky Tripp or Christy Riewer at 218-643-7161.
