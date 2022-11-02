About 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse. More than 90% of those experiences are perpetrated by someone known or trusted by the child or their family member.

The total lifetime economic burden of child sexual abuse in the United States was estimated in 2015 to be at least $9.3 billion. Experts remind the public that children do not give their consent in these situations, but their cooperation.



Tags