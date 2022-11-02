About 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse. More than 90% of those experiences are perpetrated by someone known or trusted by the child or their family member. Experts remind the public that children do not give their consent in these situations, but their cooperation.
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Lindsey Burkhardt, director of the North Dakota Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force.
The total lifetime economic burden of child sexual abuse in the United States was estimated in 2015 to be at least $9.3 billion. Experts remind the public that children do not give their consent in these situations, but their cooperation.
“Children deserve safe and carefree childhoods,” said Lindsey Burkhardt, a Richland County, North Dakota, resident who is also director of the North Dakota Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force.
The task force, in partnership with Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND), is developing a pilot project slated to launch in Richland County in January 2023. The project has a goal using its results for the development of a comprehensive, sustainable model for sexual abuse prevention that can be adopted in other North Dakota counties.
Burkhardt and Dr. Christopher Johnson, task force chair and CEO of the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center, Fargo, discussed ambitions for the Richland County pilot project. The project will implement:
• targeted prevention education for children
• targeted prevention education for adults
• a public awareness and social media campaign
• data analysis
“Our hope with the project is to educate children adults on what sexual abuse is, the impacts and consequences of it, how to identify it and how to move forward with reporting it,” Burkhardt said.
Reports of suspected child abuse or neglect may be made verbally in writing. The statewide toll-free Child Abuse & Neglect Reporting Line can be reached at 1-833-958-3500.
Child education will include the internationally-known “Red Flag, Green Flag” curricula. This allows children to talk about the different kinds of touch
they are giving and receiving, Johnson said. It also allows them to learn the concepts of body ownership and that all parts of their body are deserving of care and respect.
“They learn how to recognize potentially harmful situations, practice assertive responses and to identify their trusted adult helpers,” according to information from PCAND.
PCAND has been working to build connections with Richland County schools, Burkhardt said. The child sexual abuse prevention pilot program is intended to include work with second graders across the county.
“We would also seek parental permission prior to implementing Red Flag, Green Flag,” Burkhardt said. “We are working on a resource guide for North Dakota, for schools, childcare facilities and youth-serving organizations. It’s all about child sexual abuse prevention and education programs available.”
Becky DeVries, client services coordinator with Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, said the center is excited about PCAND’s planned engagement with community members.
“We’ve been really happy with the acceptance and willingness to be a part of this project that we’ve seen so far. Right now, we’re laying the groundwork for our community assessment, as well as securing funding and making partnerships. We’re getting the pieces in place for a good start in January,” Burkhardt said.
Johnson is also proud of the North Dakota Legislature for its continued support of the Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Task Force.
“They took the initiative to not only establish this task force in 2017, but recognize its continued information-gathering and provide funds that have allowed Lindsay to come forward. We have so much support from the legislators and I give them a lot of credit for being forward thinking,” Johnson said.
For more information about child sexual abuse prevention, visit www.pcand.org or ndstopcsa.com, follow Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota on Facebook or call 701-390-4564.