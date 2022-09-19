The politicians who supported anti-poverty measures to combat economic downfall during the pandemic, such as, stimulus payments, Child Tax Credits and an expansion to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, may have, shocker, reduced poverty.

U.S. childhood poverty has dropped to the lowest it’s been since data began being recorded in 2009, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With a 46% decline since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic may have been the catalyst for this dip.



