The politicians who supported anti-poverty measures to combat economic downfall during the pandemic, such as, stimulus payments, Child Tax Credits and an expansion to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, may have, shocker, reduced poverty.
U.S. childhood poverty has dropped to the lowest it’s been since data began being recorded in 2009, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With a 46% decline since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic may have been the catalyst for this dip.
That is if you use the Supplemental Poverty Measure rather than the official poverty measure. Both are released by the Census Bureau, but the SPM takes non-cash benefits like SNAP into account.
Since the Census Bureau began recording these numbers in 2009, the two have had about a 3% difference. According to the official poverty measure, 20.7% of children in 2009 were experiencing poverty while 17% were facing poverty using the SPM.
The numbers began to diverge at a greater rate after 2019 with an over 10% difference between the two in 2021. Currently, 5.2% of children are facing poverty according to the SPM, while 15.3% are still facing poverty based on the official poverty measure.
“An important contribution of the SPM is that it allows us to gauge the potential magnitude of the effect of tax credits and transfers in alleviating poverty,” the Census Bureau stated.
CTCs have possibly had a large hand in lifting millions out of poverty, more specifically 5.3 million people and 2.9 million children. This also had a large impact on marginalized communities, with Black children and hispanic children’s poverty rates falling 8.8% and 6.3% respectively.
While the data shows an immense drop in most cases, the cause, while predicted to be tied to anti-poverty measures, is technically unknown. The Census Bureau is currently working on a paper exploring the effect of the expanded CTC on childhood poverty.
