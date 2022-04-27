A brisk, blustery afternoon is the best time to find refuge in the Leach Public Library and look for a book. It’s an even better time when you can bring the children, too.
Tuesday, April 26, saw children’s author Elizabeth Raum give an interactive presentation to approximately 25 children and their parents about her historical fiction book set during the 1997 flood in the Red River Valley.
The cramped room didn’t diminish the wonder she brought to the children attending. Youngsters clumped up into something that resembled a line to have copies of their book “Storm Warning” signed by Raum.
The kids weren’t the only ones excited about this event; Raum began to glow when she saw kids flooding into the room, hoping for a chance to speak with her. “I’m very excited to be here. I love talking to kids about books and writing,” Raum said.
Once satisfied with their new signed copy and an experience with a published author they found their seats and awaited the presentation. Some kids sat on their parents’ laps while others found a home on the carpet near the front row.
Raum began the presentation by asking if anyone in the audience wanted to be an author. Some hands flew up before she could finish the question while others timidly raised as they saw other hands in the air.
“If you want to be a writer you’re going to have to be a reader too,” Raum said. She elaborated that all good writers are constantly reading and researching.
As she moved further into the presentation, she hit some technical difficulties. The videos embedded in the presentation wouldn’t play.
It’s unknown whether the library’s computer was too old to play the videos or the videos were embedded incorrectly, but Raum moved on without pause. She took on the role of a professor and explained what dykes were and how they had to make them during the 1997 flood.
After this she brought the children up front to try to lift up bags filled with sand which is what were used as dykes. They struggled to lift the bags, and once the bags were in their arms, the children beamed with pride at their showcase of strength.
Once the kids settled back into their seats, Raum moved into the portion of her presentation where she dissected the parts that go into a story. As she had the information on the projector, parents in the audience discreetly took photos, presumably to continue teaching the future writers they call children.
Raum adeptly maneuvered through questions throughout her presentation, giving each child a moment to feel heard, answer their question and move onto the next thing she had planned to say.
“I look forward to the questions the most,” Raum said. “It’s always fun answering the kids’ questions.”
After going through the building blocks of a story, she presented an interactive way to understand them.
First, she had kids come up from the audience to learn about characters. She emulated the characters in the books and had costume items to help kids get into their character.
With stickers, dog ears, glasses and a curly red-headed wig the kids turned into the main characters of the book. Afterwards she had a few kids come up again to explain conflict in stories.
The kids then got their own parts to act out, with Raum taking a role for herself. They read their parts expertly and discussed afterwards what the conflict was.
The acting helped the kids envision what a conflict would look like in a real-life situation with the content from the book.
Once the presentation was over, Raum invited the kids to ask any questions they could think of. They must have exhausted their curiosity throughout the presentation, because only two hands shot up.
However, they didn’t have questions at all. One kid said the work Raum does is inspiring, while the other complimented a portion of the presentation. Both of which she seemed touched by.
Kids and parents began to get up and thank Raum for the presentation, to which she responded with free bookmarks and adept kindness.
If you missed Raum at this event, you can keep up with her at her website, https://www.elizabethraumbooks.com/ or sign up for a newsletter. Her next book will be coming out in June and is another work of historical fiction based on the Boone kidnapping in Louisiana in 1776.
