Red River Valley residents came out for a night of fun, philanthropy and fine food in downtown Wahpeton.
The first local Power of 100 event was held Wednesday, Jan. 26 by the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation at City Brew Hall. A total of $7,200 was raised that evening, including $2,550 that will be awarded to the Children’s Discovery Center. The remaining funds will be invested in the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Endowment Fund and future quarterly Power of 100 recipients.
“It’s a night to come together and maybe meet some new friends or build some relationships with people in the community,” Foundation Director Jana Berndt said. “More importantly, when we come together as a community for a cause, that’s when we can really transform things and make a difference. Finding friends, building relationships and transforming a community — can you think of a better way to come together?”
The Children’s Discovery Center, proposed to open as part of the Infinity Center project in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was one of three non-profit organizations who presented to guests. The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, which has been expanding its operations outside of its central location in Wahpeton, and Someplace Safe, which specializes in aiding victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, labor trafficking and other crimes and is located in Breckenridge, also sought to be the evening’s Power of 100 recipient.
“We are a group of moms that came together to create something more for the kids in our community,” Kellie Buck said.
Buck and fellow Children’s Discovery Center founders Beth Deal and Joni Frolek spoke to the Power of 100 guests about their mission. The fourth founder, Kristin Brevik, was absent.
“We just wanted something in our community, for our kids and something to bring other families to our community to showcase that Wahpeton-Breckenridge is growing, thriving and can offer something that the next community can,” Frolek said.
Following the presentations and before the evening’s winner was named, guests enjoyed tastes of City Brew Hall Chef Eric Watson’s exciting entrees and desserts and some of the most popular items from regional leader Summit Brewing Company. The menu included citrus braised chicken lollipops with Keller Pils, crispy walleye cakes and coconut shrimp with Slugfest Juicy IPA, dry aged beef enchiladas with Summit Extra Pale Ale and chocolate almond bread pudding with Oatmeal Stout. The food and drink was well-hyped, as was the fun.
“I think if COVID has taught us anything as a community, it’s that we’ve missed the opportunity to be together with our friends and neighbors,” Berndt said. “We hope that this will happen quarterly. We’re going to have events and we’re asking for ideas from the group tonight.”
Power of 100 guests ranged from Dr. Shelby Terstriep, one of City Brew Hall’s partner owners, to Dr. John Richman, former chair of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
“It is truly an indication of the maturity level of a community when a group of individuals will come together to help others. That, to me and many others, is a sign that a community is healthy, that they understand that a healthy community helps others. It’s a great indication of the giving nature of our community,” Richman said.
Laurie Drewlow, a Food Pantry board member and volunteer, and Trista Hodges, Someplace Safe crime victim advocate, shared their organizations’ plans that will continue to take shape and thrive in 2022.
“Right now, our client numbers are creeping upward,” Hodges said. “Last year, we had more than 300 clients. Our fiscal year began in October and we’re already up to 122 new clients. Our numbers keep increasing. Being a non-profit agency, we need all the support we can get. Safety is our No. 1 goal.”
Drewlow, who briefly modeled her volunteer apron, discussed the Food Pantry’s continued work in coming to clients including the elderly and youth.
“This week, through the Backpack Program, 341 children will receive food for the weekend,” Drewlow said. “We have a mobile pantry that travels to four communities. We are serving our rural seniors with that.”
The Richland Wilkin’s Community Foundation’s next Power of 100 event is expected to be held this April. Before that, Chef Kyle Armitage, North Dakota State College of Science, will again host a virtual cooking class fundraiser to benefit the foundation. Armitage previously hosted the 2021 Tour of Italy.
“This year, we’re going to Spain,” Berndt announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.