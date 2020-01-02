Chili Cook-Off coming to Community Center

Three Rivers Gymnastics, Wahpeton, is calling all chili cooks, food lovers and local supporters.
From 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, the Wahpeton Community Center will hold the 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser. Proceeds are going toward Three Rivers’ equipment fund.
“We do have a huge wish list,” Gym Director Patty Moses said. “We’d like to get new mats and we are working on finishing raising money for our ‘tumble tramp’ trampoline. We’re so close to achieving this.”
Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Traditionally, admission purchases a sample cup of all chili served. After sampling, guests are able to show their tickets and receive a bowlful of their favorite.
“We have a great variety of chili available and that makes it so much fun,” Moses said.
In 2019, 16 varieties of chili were served. Three Rivers is always looking for more teams to compete. The deadline to register as a participant is Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Anyone interested in participating must call Three Rivers Gymnastics at 701-642-3620 or visit the gym at 815 Fourth Ave. S. in Wahpeton.
Chili Cook-Off tickets are available for purchase at Three Rivers or from any of the organization’s team gymnasts. Participating youth come from Richland County, North Dakota, Wilkin County, Minnesota, and Roberts County, South Dakota.
“We bring in gymnasts from all over,” a proud Moses said.
Moses is also impressed with the committee in charge of this year’s fundraiser. Their duties include contacting businesses in the tri-state area, seeking donations for raffles.
Last year’s largest items included a travel package for the Medora Musical in Medora, North Dakota; a bar height outdoor table; a GoPro action camera and passes to attractions ranging from Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
“We want to offer something for everyone,” Moses said.
Chili Cook-Off guests will vote on winners in the following categories: Best Red or White Chili, Best Named Chili, Most Creative Theme and Grand Champion. All winners receive a trophy and the Grand Champion winner receives an additional $100.
Parents are reminded that the Chili Cook-Off is a family friendly event. There will be activities and special non-chili meals for youth. Some games are free while others require payment.
The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
