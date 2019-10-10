Chili fundraiser set for Domestic Violence Awareness month

Someplace Safe will be holding a chili feed fundraiser from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Breckenridge Senior Center.
This will be the eighth year that Someplace Safe in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has held this event. Volunteers will serve chili with all the fixings, dinner rolls, beverages, and many homemade desserts.
“We are having our famous chili recipe, which everyone is always excited about,” Someplace Safe’s Director of Development Ashley Zach said.
The lunch is a free-will donation and all proceeds will go to the Someplace Safe office in Breckenridge. Money raised will go to help fund the programs the office provides for victims of crime in Wilkin County.
Take-out will be available as well, for those who are in a hurry or unable to stay for the event.
October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Someplace Safe will have information available about their services, resources, ways to get involved, and future fundraisers.
The event features volunteers from the local Someplace Safe office – Zach, Trista Hodges and Arlene Cosette.
In addition to this fundraising event, Someplace Safe is participating in two other events this month. The Day of Purple will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 in which they encourage everyone to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence. Additionally, they are running the 31 for 31 campaign in which anyone can donate a dollar a day in October.
Someplace Safe is a non-profit organization that works to assist victims of domestic violence. They provide services to nine counties in Minnesota and have an advocacy office in Breckenridge which serves Wilkin County.
To take part in this year’s chili feed, visit Breckenridge Senior Center on Monday, Oct. 14. The senior center is located at 225 Fifth St. S., Breckenridge, Minnesota. For more information, contact Zach at 218-739-3486 Ext. 222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.