Sweet treats benefiting a nearly 100-year-old landmark were served Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton.

The annual Chocolate Chocolate Day took place from 12-5 p.m. in conjunction with the opening day of a used book sale scheduled to last through Saturday, Oct. 15. All funds raised from the events, including $5 each for Chocolate Chocolate Day items, whatever money is donated to purchase individual books and $10 for a bag that can be filled with books, will benefit the Leach Public Library.



