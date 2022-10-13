Laurie Bigwood, left, and granddaughters Anwen, 11, and Aoife, 7, all Wahpeton, with the items they picked out for Chocolate Chocolate Day. The event and a used book sale will benefit the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton.
Guests enjoyed the desserts and doing something good for the Leach Public Library. Clockwise from left, Karen Lutz, Judy McDaniel, Celia Rossow and Emily Bruvold. Rossow is a resident of Breckenridge, Minn., while her friends are from Wahpeton.
Sweet treats benefiting a nearly 100-year-old landmark were served Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton.
The annual Chocolate Chocolate Day took place from 12-5 p.m. in conjunction with the opening day of a used book sale scheduled to last through Saturday, Oct. 15. All funds raised from the events, including $5 each for Chocolate Chocolate Day items, whatever money is donated to purchase individual books and $10 for a bag that can be filled with books, will benefit the Leach Public Library.
Chocolate Chocolate Day and the used book sale are sponsored by the Friends of the Leach Public Library. Several of the friends were around to serve desserts and renew or start memberships for 2022-2023.
“We want to keep the library going. We need it in Wahpeton,” Emily Bruvold, Wahpeton, said.
“They took the calories out,” joked Celia Rossow, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Bruvold and Rossow enjoyed dessert with friends Karen Lutz and Judy McDaniel, both Wahpeton. The quartet ate in “Polly’s Place,” named for the late Pauline “Polly” Groneman and serving as the children’s library. Lutz and McDaniel agreed that it was fun to enjoy dessert and important to support the Leach Public Library.
“We have to come, have desserts and look at the books,” said Laurie Bigwood, Wahpeton.
Laurie Bigwood came with her granddaughters Anwen, 11, and Aoife, 7, Wahpeton. Whether it was edible or readable, there were many things to entice Chocolate Chocolate Day visitors.
“It’s fun to have people come in, like people who don’t normally get to come in and see what we have,” Children’s Librarian Rachel Kercher said. “We’ve had a great turnout so far.”
Payton Kahler, Wahpeton, loves to read. For Kahler, the used book sale is a great opportunity to find some great items.
“I like fiction, so I’m looking for that,” Kahler said.
Browsing close to Kahler was Barbara Vondal, Wahpeton. Vondal was on a search for mysteries.
“That’s my genre,” Vondal said, laughing.
Library Director Melissa Bakken estimated that at least 25 individuals volunteered as part of Chocolate Chocolate Day and the used book sale. The volunteers included people setting up the book sale, bringing in items, preparing tables for guests to dine at, dishes and, of course, preparing the desserts.
“I know that we have about 25 desserts this year. There’s really a great selection. As cool as it is outside, we’ve had steady traffic, non-stop since noon,” Bakken said.
Use of the money raised by Chocolate Chocolate Day and its used book sale will be determined by the Friends of the Leach Public Library. Bakken expects that digitization of archived newspapers will continue, as will improvements to the library’s space for teenagers.
“The Friends do awesome work,” Bakken said. “We’re so grateful for their time and efforts that they put in for the library.”
Friends of the Library membership costs $5 per year. The group holds meetings four times per year, at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of a meeting month.
The Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton. It opens at 9 a.m. daily between Monday-Saturday. More information is available by calling 701-642-5732 or emailing leachplib@midconetwork.com.
“There are some awesome desserts here,” Bakken said. “Nicci (Nicole Bigwood, library assistant) made a four-layer cake. I made a bundt cake that has cheesecake and cherries and whipped cream on it. I make that every year and nobody’s ever been disappointed.”
