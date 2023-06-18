‘Chopped’ competition concludes NDSCS Culinary Intensive

Cody Quakkelaar, Amy Smith, Hannah Madewell and Kinden Evenson took the cake Thursday, June 15 in Wahpeton. Or was it the tart?
The quartet won a two-hour, three-team, 15-participant event to conclude the 2023 North Dakota State College of Science Culinary Intensive. A takeoff of the popular competitive cooking show “Chopped” has become a staple of the Culinary Intensive.
Between 9-11 a.m. Thursday, teams created meals utilizing seven unique ingredients: a rack of lamb, bacon strips, berries, golden beets, oranges, cream and garlic. The meals were required to include an appetizer, an entree, two side dishes and a dessert.
“All team members must assist in the making, plating, garnishing, explanation and cleanup,” the contestants were informed.
Each team could receive as much as 65 points, including 40 total for how items tasted, 10 points for communication with judges and five points each for presentation, creativity and use of ingredients.
This year’s judges were Academic Program Outreach Specialists Tana Erbes and Leslie Shirek and Cassie Witte, who attended NDSCS for culinary arts education before pursuing nursing. The trio engaged with contestants, learning about their working relationships, individual interests and overall enthusiasm for preparing delicious meals.
Featured ingredients could be used traditionally or unexpectedly. The golden beets, for example, were used in a soup by one team, served as chips by another team and finally served with the bacon, onions and a brown sugar glaze by the third team. Usage of berries varied from desert tarts to a sauce for lamb chops. In one instance, the lamb meat was cut from the rack to create a ragù served over handmade noodles.
While Chef Benjamin Whitmore and others awaited the final decision, the associate culinary arts professor spoke about topics including the standards required for cooks, chefs and their meals. A meal may be personally acceptable, but does it meet the standard for how individuals expect to be served?
“Rather than judge each team against the others, we’re able to judge them against the standard and ask, ‘Is this correct? Is this a dish that is sellable, that a customer will like?’” Whitmore said.
This year’s Culinary Intensive lasted from Sunday, June 11-Thursday, June 15. It is an example of continued education at North Dakota State College of Science, which is also advancing “intersession” learning.
“The Cuban Influence on Southern Florida,” is an intersession class that will be taught over the winter 2023-2024 break by Whitmore. The class is open to all, including students, parents, alumni and community members. “The Cuban Influence” will conclude with a Jan. 1-6, 2024 trip featuring and highlighting Cuban coffee, Cuban cigar culture, authentic Cuban cuisine and Cuban music, dance and art.
More information on “The Cuban Influence on Southern Florida” is available by visiting Facebook.com/NDSCSWATW or contacting Whitmore at 701-671-2842. In an upcoming article, Daily News will also examine intersession learning on the whole.
“Congratulations to everyone who made it through the week,” Armitage said to Culinary Intensive participants. “We have a hands-on program. If you just watched us eat or make food, that would just be TV.”