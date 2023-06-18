‘Chopped’ competition concludes NDSCS Culinary Intensive

The 15 participants of the 2023 North Dakota State College of Science Culinary Intensive. It concluded Thursday, June 15 with a two-hour, three-team variant of TV's 'Chopped.'

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Cody Quakkelaar, Amy Smith, Hannah Madewell and Kinden Evenson took the cake Thursday, June 15 in Wahpeton. Or was it the tart?

The quartet won a two-hour, three-team, 15-participant event to conclude the 2023 North Dakota State College of Science Culinary Intensive. A takeoff of the popular competitive cooking show “Chopped” has become a staple of the Culinary Intensive.

‘Chopped’ competition concludes NDSCS Culinary Intensive

Cody Quakkelaar, Amy Smith, Hannah Madewell and Kinden Evenson took the cake Thursday, June 15 in Wahpeton. Or was it the tart?
‘Chopped’ competition concludes NDSCS Culinary Intensive

This year’s judges were, from left, Academic Program Outreach Specialists Leslie Shirek and Tana Erbes and Cassie Witte, who attended NDSCS for culinary arts education before pursuing nursing.


Tags