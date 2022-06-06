“I still say that it was God who told me to check my blood, because I wouldn’t be here today otherwise,” Kenzie Christensen said Friday, June 3 in Wahpeton.
Christensen, a leukemia survivor, graduate of Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and current University of North Dakota student, was the 2022 Relay for Life’s featured speaker. “Carnival for a Cure,” a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society (ACS), was largely held in Chahinkapa Park.
The fateful blood test revealed that Christensen had an especially low hemoglobin level, only 4.7 grams per deciliter. A healthy amount of hemoglobin for women according to the Mayo Clinic is between 11.6-15 grams per deciliter. Hemoglobin, the clinic states, is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues and also transports carbon dioxide from those structures to the lungs.
“The lady giving me blood said she’d never need a level in the 4s,” Christensen said. “I should have been in a coma. They don’t know how I was walking. I’m a pretty light-hearted person. I like to make a lot of jokes. I told them, ‘I’m just walking.’”
Prior to her speech, Christensen was among this year’s cancer survivors taking the triumphant first lap before their cheering friends and neighbors. Kicking off Carnival for a Cure, Event Lead Carol Poppel and Emily Berg, an ACS senior development manager, warmly thanked all who attended. Carnival for a Cure was the first full-scale Relay event since the COVID-19 pandemic required changes for guest safety.
“We’re back,” Poppel said. “It’s been two years and we’re back. And what a day.”
Poppel remembered the chance that was taken in having Relay for Life return both as a full-fledged event, but as a full-fledged outdoor event.
“I said, ‘We’re going to go on blind faith.’ I think all of you know about faith. Today, our prayers were answered. This is the most marvelous evening we could have asked for,” Poppel said.
So many people know someone who has been diagnosed with cancer, Berg said. The ACS and Relay for Life supporters continue to stress that research is the biggest weapon against cancer.
“Last year, ACS awarded 82 new research grants totaling over $47 million at 52 institutions across the nation,” Berg said. “The biggest thing for me is that cancer research benefits everyone everywhere.”
Improved, well-funded research continues to lower the rate of cancer deaths, Berg said.
“Right now, the rate of cancer deaths has declined by 32 percent, which translates into more than 3 million fewer cancer deaths. Our goal by 2035 is to have a cancer death rate decrease of 40 percent,” Berg said.
Having such a dramatic reduction in cancer deaths may seem unreal, but it is not impossible according to ACS supporters.
“This is my third Relay season,” Berg said. “When I started, we were at a 29 percent decline of cancer deaths. Now we’re at 32 percent. In about 10 years, we hope to be at 40 percent. That number just keeps climbing because of each and every one of you.”
Christensen was introduced by her longtime friend, Principal Tom Haire of St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge. Their bond strengthened through Christensen’s high school years, as she served as a wrestling manager and later, a teaching assistant.
“It wasn’t so much because of the jobs she would help me finish, but it was the type of person she was. I wanted the students and the staff at our school to see this young lady each and every day. The kindergarteners — any time Kenzie came into the room, you could see the smiles and the joy that she brought to those kindergarteners,” Haire said.
Christensen’s cancer journey officially began Oct. 8, 2020. The next day, she learned that over 90 percent of her cells were cancerous.
“They couldn’t tell me how much longer I had (to live),” Christensen said. “It was maybe a week. They didn’t know. That was the beginning of this huge journey that I’ve been on for the last several years.”
Christensen’s journey has included chemotherapy, an April 29, 2021 bone marrow transplant surgery, an August 2021 homecoming from the Mayo Clinic and a new normal of periodic blood checks. Continuing on the path to be declared cancer-free, Christensen recalls the treatment she received, the friendships she made and the friendships and family bonds she rediscovered and still appreciates.
“I will forever be grateful for the care that my team and every nurse that took care of me has provided,” Christensen said. “This community has been wonderful. I can’t even count the things, through the years, that I am thankful and grateful for.”
As odd and terrible as it sounds, Christensen said, she is grateful to have had her cancer experience.
“It taught me a lot about myself and helped me become the person that I am now,” she said.
