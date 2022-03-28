Christiansen, Haugen ND Dem-NPL’s endorsed pair for Congress

Six North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League members were endorsed for state and national offices over the weekend of Thursday, March 24.
The party’s 2022 state convention was held in Minot, North Dakota. It included delegates endorsing Katrina Christiansen, an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, North Dakota, as the party’s U.S. Senate candidate.
“We needed representation that will work to connect people to opportunity,” Christiansen said Saturday, March 26. “We need representation that will deliver investment to our public schools. We need representation that will deliver resources to the state, not transfer wealth out of state.”
Christiansen turned her attention to Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. The winner of this year’s U.S. Senate election will serve a six-year term in office. Hoeven, who has served as a national legislator since 2011, has an in-party challenger in state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7. The North Dakota Republican Party will hold its convention from Friday, April 1-Saturday, April 2 in Bismarck.
“We need a senator who can separate the boondoggles from the real opportunities. We need a senator who will work to solve problems we care and worry about, not prop up special interests,” Christiansen said.
North Dakota needs a senator who sees the value of investing in people, each other and the future and actively works to make that happen, Christensen said.
“I will see you and I will listen to you and serve you,” she said. “I will serve as your voice.”
The 2022 North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention concluded without endorsements for the offices of state secretary of state and tax commissioner. The party has until Monday, April 11 to find candidates for those races. North Dakota will hold its state primary on Tuesday, June 14, followed by the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
Mark Haugen, Bismarck, North Dakota, received the Democratic-Nonpartisan League’s endorsement for the U.S. House of Representatives. He faces incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., for a two-year term of office. At the convention, Haugen criticized Armstrong for voting against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“[It] will bring $110 billion for roads and bridges,” Haugen said. “For North Dakota, that means $2 billion alone for roads and bridges. Our congressman does not stand up for North Dakota.”
Haugen reiterated his claim against Armstrong by continuing to talk up the infrastructure act.
“In addition, this bill will bring $65 billion for broadband development (and) $66 billion for freight rail upgrades. Our congressman does not stand up for North Dakota. (It’s) $47 billion for cybersecurity, flood, and drought mitigation. Our congressman does not stand up for North Dakota,” Haugen said.
Others endorsed during the convention were Tim Lamb, Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a four-year term as state attorney general; Fintan Dooley, Bismarck, for a four-year term as state agriculture commissioner; and Melanie Moniz, Twin Buttes, North Dakota, for a six-year term as state public service commissioner. Their Republican counterparts are incumbents Drew Wrigley, running for the attorney general position after being appointed earlier in 2022; Doug Goehring; and Julie Fedorchak.
Voters will also decide between incumbent Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, R-N.D., who was appointed earlier in 2022, and candidate Trygve Hammer, Velva, North Dakota. Haugen-Hoffart and Hammer are running for the last four years of a term vacated by current North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, appointed earlier in 2022.
Hammer’s speech addressed the culture wars.
“If you’re wary of your state legislature wasting time on thoughtless mean-spirited cut and paste legislation imported for no good purpose, vote for a Democrat,” he said. “If you’re horrified when a state legislator says he’s introducing this bill because of something he saw on Facebook, vote for a Democrat.”
Coming Soon: Our series on the state of the lead political parties in and beyond Richland County continues with the Republicans.
