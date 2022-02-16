North Dakota’s U.S. Senate race now includes Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidates. Four individuals are running for a six-year term in office that will be decided in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Katrina Christiansen, an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, announced Monday, Feb. 14 that she is seeking the Dem-NPL’s nomination as a U.S. Senate candidate. That same day, Forum News Service (FNS) reported that Fargo art and antiques vendor Michael Steele said he is also running and would prepare for a write-in campaign if not nominated.
Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is not just facing Christiansen and Steele, but North Dakota state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7. Becker previously said he would neither run for another term in the North Dakota House of Representatives or any other public office.
Christiansen stated Monday that Hoeven has “taken you and your vote for granted. He can afford to ignore his constituents.”
“I want to see North Dakotans thrive, and no longer be overlooked and underserved in Washington,” Christiansen stated. “I believe it is time North Dakota had a senator who could set aside partisan bickering, and reach across the aisle to bring the resources and innovation we deserve. That means changing the trajectory by serving the people, instead of lobbyists and special interests. It means being an advocate for all North Dakotans — rural and urban, young and old, Democrat and Republican.”
As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Steele’s personal Facebook page included no specific information about his campaign or a link to a campaign website. The FNS article announcing both his and Christiansen’s campaigns included Steele’s comments on economics and healthcare.
“Steele, who said he worked on multiple campaigns for former Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy, noted that he wants to improve access to health insurance and incentivize small businesses to offer insurance to employees,” FNS wrote.
Hoeven’s recent activity included joining Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Monday in introducing a resolution to nullify the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service interim final rule that requires all Head Start staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. The legislation was cosponsored by, among others, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“Head Start staff and volunteers provide an important service to communities in North Dakota and across the country,” Hoeven said. “These mandates from HHS will worsen the staffing challenges that Head Start providers are already facing in North Dakota. The fact children are forced to wear masks outside on the playground shows how out of touch with reality these regulations are, and our resolution is about pushing back on this federal overreach.”
Earlier this month, Becker explained why he is running for the U.S. Senate.
“Inflation killing North Dakota’s middle class, trampling of our Bill of Rights, failure to secure our border, illegally changing election laws, and allowing Critical Race Theory in our schools (are issues),” Becker stated. “Enough is enough. D.C. politicians love to talk the talk, but refuse to walk the walk. The people of North Dakota deserve more. When I’m elected to serve in the United States Senate, North Dakotans can count on one thing: I will fight for them.”
Christiansen and Steele’s announcements means that North Dakota Republicans and Democratic-Nonpartisan Leaguers will both have a contested U.S Senate primary. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the same day as city elections in cities including Wahpeton.
North Dakota’s 25th legislative district includes all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships in Sargent County. Local Republicans will hold their endorsement convention Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside of Mooreton, North Dakota. Local Democratic-Nonpartisan Leaguers will hold their convention Sunday, Feb. 27 at The Boiler Room in Wahpeton.
The next state Democratic-Nonpartisan League convention will be held March 24-27 in Minot, North Dakota. The state Republican convention will be held April 1-2 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued coverage of the 2022 election season.
