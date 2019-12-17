“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the Community Choir and Orchestra’s 25th annual cantata, played for near-capacity audiences at the Bremer Bank Theatre.
Co-directors Jana Berndt and Kent Loken were two members of the 110 singers and musicians performing Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. A community offering event, the cantata’s performers and audience included residents of Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding Southern Red River Valley.
“This Christmas season, may we be like the shepherd,” Berndt and Loken wrote. “Always looking for Him, telling everyone we see what we have seen, heard and truly believe in our hearts. (We’re) inviting all to come and worship, worship Christ the King.”
Additional donations to the food backpack program can be mailed to or dropped off at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. The church is located at 910 Main St., Breckenridge, Minn., 56520.
“Please make checks payable to ‘Breckenridge UMC’ and write ‘Backpack Program’ on the memo line,” the cantata’s program states. “In order to count toward the matching funds, donations must reach the church before Tuesday, Dec. 31.”
Matching funds are made possible through a longtime supporter.
“The Breckenridge United Methodist Congressional Trust Fund is providing up to $2,000 for matching donations to be made at the 2019 Community Christmas Cantata,” the church previously stated. “This donation is part of the Breckenridge United Methodist Trust Fund’s ‘Mission of Outreach to the Community.’”
Berndt and Loken said they felt wonderfully blessed leading up to the recent cantata.
“It has been such an amazing journey, preparing and presenting this incredible story with all the people who have given their hearts and souls entirely to bringing this wonderful Christmas message all these years,” they wrote.
All choir and orchestra members over the past 25 years were thanked by the two directors.
“Thank you for believing with all your heart the story you are telling, so that you are able to sing the very soul of each and every song,” Berndt and Loken continued. “(We appreciate) the willingness of all the orchestra members who have shared their time and musical gifts. You are truly a blessing to us all.”
Additional thanks were given to the Breckenridge United Methodist Church, narrators Pastor Jen Tyler and Dana Wiertzema, host families for participating students and North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. John Richman and the college’s sound/light technician, custodial staff and ushers.
It’s not too late to catch some local Christmas attractions.
Holiday Lane, which opens at dusk each evening, is on display through Tuesday, Dec. 31. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
The Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, has holiday and winter-themed artwork on display through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Look to Daily News for coverage of holiday events in the Twin Towns Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.