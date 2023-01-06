The Richland Wilkin Backpack Program, which provides food weekly for elementary students in need, received a $14,000 donation Friday, Jan. 6 in Wahpeton. From left, Jana Berndt, Laurie Drewlow, Becky Stasko, Kent and Annette Loken and Dianne Millar.
The Richland Wilkin Backpack Program, which provides food weekly for elementary students in need, received a $14,000 donation Friday, Jan. 6 in Wahpeton.
It was possible thanks to audience members of “Look to Christ,” the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata, as well as supporters including a matching donation partner, the Breckenridge United Methodist Church Trust Fund Committee.
Friday’s donation means that the Cantatas have raised more than $52,000 total for the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program over the last eight years.
Laurie Drewlow, a member of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Board, and Becky Stasko, a Backpack Program leader, accepted the donation. It was presented by Cantata co-directors Kent Loken and Jana Berndt, Annette Loken and Dianne Millar, appearing on behalf of both the Community Choir & Orchestra and the Backpack Program.
“Look to Christ,” which included the world premiere of Paul Cravens’ “At the Feet of Jesus,” was performed Dec. 10-11 at the Bremer Bank Theatre, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Nearly 100 musicians and singers took part, with the second concert being given to a larger audience. This resulted in especially larger donations.
“We know it’s been a year where expenses are high for everybody,” Annette Loken said. “People opened up their wallets and gave. People would catch choir members and talk to us about the fact that they think the Backpack Program is a good program.”
Being able to give donations to the Backpack Program brings everything full circle, Berndt said. Cantata audience members received the spiritual word and gift and in turn, their hearts were open to give, knowing their gifts would be received and inspire more sharing, telling and giving.
“I just love what this has become,” Berndt said.
“Our theme this year has been a focus on humble beginnings,” Kent Loken said. “When we started in 1995, we had no idea that it was going to become something like this. With the connections that we have, we’ve been able to add community members, not just from Breckenridge and Wahpeton, but the surrounding communities. People come from far away to be a part of this, not just as performers and presenters, but as people who come to hear it.”
All present, whether accepting for the Backpack Program or giving on behalf of the 2022 Christmas Cantata, agreed with Loken’s reflection.
“We’re blessed to be living in this type of community with people who are not only caring, but generous in their gifting,” he said.
“The community is blessed with that Cantata,” Stasko said.
“There’s a saying, ‘When words fail, music speaks,’ and I think that’s so true,” Berndt said. “Somehow, the music in our Cantata just opens a part of the heart. I think that’s why they’re so generous. They felt something.”
“The gift,” the room said in unison.
Breckenridge United Methodist Church is also accepting donations made in memory of individuals. These donations will be used to further support the Backpack Program.