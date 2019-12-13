Audiences enjoyed Christmas cheer Monday, Dec. 9 in Wahpeton.
North Dakota State College of Science held its annual holiday concert, featuring the college’s concert band, concert choir and guests The Acapella Express. The event was held at the Bremer Bank Theatre, located in the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS’ campus.
Each year, concertgoers receive an evening of songs ranging from hymns to pop favorites. Audience participation was encouraged for the concert band’s performance of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and the concert choir’s performances of “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.”
Dr. Adam Hollingsworth directed the concert band. Bryan Poyzer, with accompaniment by Karen Hendrickson, led the concert choir. The Acapella Express, joined by the NDSCS Women’s Choir for “Jingle Bell Rock,” is directed by Megan Argall.
“The Acapella Express has been an active women’s choral group in the Fargo-Moorhead area for over 60 years,” according to the concert program. “They are a division of Sweet Adelines International.”
Abby Marfell, on “Open the Window Noah,” and Cassie Boelke, on “Do You Hear What I Hear,” were the evening’s soloists. The concert band’s setlist included “African Bell Carol,” modifying the familiar “Carol of the Bells.”
The Stern Cultural Center is hosting many events this holiday season. Poyzer joked about the possibility of audience members staying overnight until the next concert.
“We’ve got cookies and refreshments. That will hold us all until tomorrow night,” he said.
St, John’s School, Wahpeton, is holding its Christmas pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Stern Cultural Center. St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, held its pageant Wednesday, Dec. 11.
“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the 25th annual cantata from the Community Choir and Orchestra, can be seen twice this weekend. The 75-member choir and 35-member orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
“Joy, Peace, Love,” the annual Christmas vocal concert from Wahpeton High School, will be performed twice Monday, Dec. 16. There will be a 5 p.m. and a 7 p.m. performance at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
“A Magical Medora Christmas” is returning for its fifth annual performance at the Stern Cultural Center. “Home for Christmas,” this year’s show, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Headliners include host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, newcomers Kim Willow and Travis Smith and bandleader Chad Willow.
Following Christmas break, NDSCS’ actors, musicians and singers are preparing for an active 2020 semester. Upcoming performances include a 7 p.m. community concert with bands from NDSCS, Wahpeton High School and Breckenridge High School.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of Twin Towns Area holiday and musical events.
