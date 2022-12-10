Christmas cheer? Piece of cake for Stanko
Daily News reporter Frank Stanko shows off a slice of the Christmas Bundt cake he made. The recipe was easy to follow and resulted in a sweet treat.

 Kalie Hagstrom • Daily News

I eat food. I enjoy food. I make food. I don’t really cook food.

Well, okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. In the more than seven years since I’ve been on my own here in Wahpeton, I’ve had opportunities to branch out in the kitchen. I’m still proud of the day I realized I knew how to prepare my steak medium well.

Season's eatings are a fine way to share season's greetings. This Bundt cake is so pretty, it could be hung like a wreath.
'Yummy!' Frank Stanko declared after taking a bite.
A peek inside the treat.
'I don’t really regret that I let the frosting melt onto the cake, as it resulted in a nice flow of the flavors and it actually kinda conveyed the loose beauty of a wreath,' Frank Stanko says.


