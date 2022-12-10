Christmas cheer? Piece of cake for Stanko

I eat food. I enjoy food. I make food. I don’t really cook food.
Well, okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. In the more than seven years since I’ve been on my own here in Wahpeton, I’ve had opportunities to branch out in the kitchen. I’m still proud of the day I realized I knew how to prepare my steak medium well.
Baking, however, remains a hit or miss proposition with me. Readers seem to like when I attempt some holiday cooking, so I decided to give it another try. This time, though, I decided to go 100% by the book.
Yes, that’s right, I didn’t deviate from the recipe at all. I’m sure you’re all very proud of me for that one. No, the thing is, I like following recipes. If somebody went to the trouble of passing something down, it’s good to respect that. I can just be a bit of a bumbler, realizing too late that I’d forgotten a certain item.
This year’s Christmas creation is Pillsbury’s Funfetti Bundt cake. Here’s something I didn’t know until the night I made my cake: “Bundt” is a registered trademark. Not only that, it originates from this part of America. Northland Aluminum Products, Inc., Minneapolis, holds the registered trademark for Bundt cakes and Bundt baking and for that, I salute them.
As for Pillsbury, well, what else can be said? I used to love Poppin’ Fresh, the Pillsbury Doughboy, in commercials, especially at Christmas. Actually, there’s a lot of Christmas commercials I loved as a boy, like the one for Cheerios where the grandma used cereal to explain where all the members of her grandson’s extended family live. Or Folgers’ “Peter Comes Home,” where he and his sister make coffee to wake up everybody on Christmas Day. I don’t even drink coffee, and that still gets me every time, even as an adult.
If you’ve bought the Funfetti mix, here’s what you’ll need: • 1 cup water • 1/2 cup oil, or 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce • 3 whole eggs, or 1/4 cup Greek yogurt • Non-stick cooking spray or shortening • flour
This recipe can be made in a variety of ways, whether as a round cake, a square cake, a Bundt cake or cupcakes. I chose Pillsbury’s green icing, because I wanted my cake to look like a wreath.
1. Set oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat bottom of pan with non-stick cooking spray or shortening and a flour dusting. I used a non-stick pan, with a care label which specifically recommended not using non-stick spray, so I went with some shortening with the flour. Also, because I was making a Bundt cake, I was required to coat my entire pan. If you’re making cupcakes, you just use paper baking cups.
2. Combine cake mix, water, oil and eggs in large bowl. Mix until moistened. Beat with mixer on medium speed for two minutes. Pour batter into pan(s).
3. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Follow any of the following bake times:
13 x 9-inch pan: 34-38 mins
Two 8-inch round pans: 34-38 mins
Two 9-inch round pans: 29-33 mins
Bundt pan: 39-43 mins
24 cupcakes, 1/2 full: 19-23 mins
4. I discovered that 39 minutes is ideal. I let my cake bake for the full 43 minutes and the bottom was browner than I expected. Ah, well. Pillsbury recommends that when a toothpick inserted in the center of your cake can be removed without any batter sticking, then it’s done.
5. Cool 10-15 minutes before removing from pan. Cool cake completely before frosting. Store loosely covered.
That last step was the only one where I faltered. The cake was still pretty warm when I applied the frosting. I was nervous about it getting stale before the frosting came on. I don’t really regret that I let the frosting melt onto the cake, as it resulted in a nice flow of the flavors and it actually kinda conveyed the loose beauty of a wreath.
While the cake baked, I did something I needed to do: organize my Christmas presents. This article is coming out two weeks before Christmas Eve. Luckily for me, I’ve bought everything that needs to go home to Michigan. I just need to send the darn things. And I do like sending an actual gift, even if my wrapping skills are worse than my baking.
Ah, but no matter. For that hour while the cake was baking and I was putting things together — including “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” which I’m giving to my nieces Georgie and Vivie, because one-year-olds should always be exposed to the Muppets — I felt at peace and full of spirit.
It really is a wonderful life.